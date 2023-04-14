Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 100.590.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 82.46.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 131.27.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 38 ticks Lower and trading at 4165.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 2052.80. Gold is 52 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 8:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Industrial Production m/m is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:50 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:50 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:50 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/13/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/13/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. PPI numbers came out at 8:30 AM EST and that changed everything as the Dow gained 383 points on the session and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the PPI numbers were released and this apparently changed market direction dramatically. You might be asking how and why. Well PPI numbers represent what a manufacturer or producer has to pay for raw materials, components or supplies to create a finished product that we consumers buy in a store or online. Yesterday that number dropped which means that eventually prices will come down and inflation may be halted soon. What does that mean? It means that the Federal Reserve will be less likely to hike interest rates if prices are stable and coming down. When might all this occur? My guess will be sometime during this calendar quarter, but as in all things only time will tell.