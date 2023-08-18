Market movers today
We head towards weekend with an almost empty data calendar.
We get Q2 GDP data from Norway in the morning.
Also, euro area final HICP for July will be released, including detailed data on different components.
The 60 second overview
EUR/USD is still range bound around the 1.09 mark as has been the case for most of this week. Yesterday was a rather quiet session, and global risk sentiment continues to be the main driver of the cross, together with the rise in especially long US yields - probably driven by a confluence of factors like a large supply of Treasuries, better-than-expected economic data, US credit rating downgrade and BoJ's relaxation of the YCC. The weekly jobless claims were more or less in line with expectations at 239k, while the Philadelphia Fed index, as opposed to the Empire manufacturing index earlier this week, surprised significantly to the upside at 12.0 (consensus: -10.4, prior: -13.5). We likely have to wait until next week's PMI data to get firm indications on how growth momentum has developed in August. There are no significant events on the calendar today - global risk sentiment looks to be the ongoing driving force of the cross for the time being. We still think the mix of US outperformance, rising US yields and declining equities seem to be a good cocktail for further USD appreciation.
Norway: As expected, Norges Bank raised the policy rate by 25 bp. to 4.00 % yesterday. At the same time, NB keeps the tightening bias: 'Based on the Committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in September'. There is no reference to the rate path beyond September, but NB sees the incoming data since the June meeting as well in line with expectations. This implies that NB still keeps the possibility for further hikes, but that will of course be data dependent. Both the decision and signal should be well in line with market expectations.
In our monthly Geopolitical radar - No peace in sight for Ukraine, 17 August, we discuss that Ukraine has likely launched its main counter-offensive but their progress remains limited. Saudi Arabia recently hosted peace talks regarding Ukraine. Talks will continue but a peace agreement in near future remains unlikely. Also, US-China relations have remained fairly calm over the summer. Biden has put a ban on US investments in Chinese tech related to AI, microchips and super computers but the scope of the ban is narrower than the first draft proposals.
Equities: Equities saw another round of falls yesterday. US and Europe sold off about -1%. However, sector performance shifted in the US session, away from demand fear and into yields fear. Growth stocks underperformed with sectors like consumer discretionary and communication at the bottom. Value cyclicals, such as banks or materials, actually fared quite well. Hence, China is not fully to blame for the weak performance yesterday. VIX rose for a third straight day to 18, the highest level since May. Although Western markets are down 2-3% this week, there is no rebound in the cards today. Asian markets are in broad sell-off this morning and US futures are directionless.
FI: After an initial 6bp spike higher in yields in the 10y point, European rates traded mostly sideways through the day. The curve ended with a bearish steepening as the front end rose only 2-3bp. The US steepening of the curves, driven by the long end, is in the driver's seat right now. 30y UST at the long end of the US curve is setting new highs since the banking turmoil in March. Next signals are the PMIs and the Fed's Jackson Hole conference next week.
FX: GBP continues to rise driven by higher UK rates and NOK found some tailwind from a still hawkish Norges Bank yesterday. Meanwhile, SEK struggled yesterday together with AUD and NZD.
Credit: The credit markets were largely unchanged yesterday, with a slight bearish tilt amid renewed fears of central bank hawkishness. In this light iTraxx Main widened 0.1bp to 76.6bp and Xover widened 0.5bp to 424.8bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains below 1.2750 after disappointing UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains in a narrow range below 1.2750 after the UK Retail Sales disappointed with -1.2% MoM in July. A broad US Dollar pullback helps the pair stay buoyant amid a tepid risk sentiment.
EUR/USD moves away from multi-week low on softer USD, lacks bullish conviction
The EUR/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and seems to have snapped a five-day losing streak to a six-week low, around the 1.0855 region touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through, with spot prices trading with only modest intraday gains around the 1.0885-1.0890 region.
Gold rebound appears unconvincing below $1,905
Gold Price (XAU/USD) bears take a breather at the lowest levels in five weeks, allowing intraday buyers to stay happy with mild gains amid a sluggish trading day.
Bitcoin price dips to the $25,100 range with $820 million long positions liquidated across the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below critical levels to test its range low during the afternoon hours of the US session. The slump was accompanied by heavy liquidations across the board, allowing retail traders to step in while longs closed their positions to avoid further losses.
Tension running high into weekly close
High beta currencies continue to suffer into the end of the week, while US equities have gotten smashed. It has certainly been an ugly run for financial markets this week.