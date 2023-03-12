US stocks were sharply lower again Friday, ending the week down ~4% as investors navigate a steep drop in Bank stocks amidst growing concerns that profits will be squeezed as rates remain higher for longer and amid mounting fears of a bank run as customers seek out non-Bank alternatives for their cash deposits.
While contagion risk from small to large banks is probably limited, investors' fear, on the other hand, is highly contagious.
Indeed, the SVB bank cacophony even managed to eclipse a non-hawkish update on the US labour market that might otherwise have roused good vibrations on a more risk-friendly mix of robust jobs, lower wage pressure, and better participation. But traders remain mired in a flight to safety "fog of war" phase.
Still, the sheer volume of caterwaul was deafening, and it wasn't easy to extricate one's trading decisions from the filter bubbles of panic where the angst was palpable through the cross-asset spectrum.
The market's reaction to balance sheet stress among regional banks was likely exacerbated by the restiveness embedded in investor psyches over the past 3 years -- first Covid in March 2020, then Russia in February 2022, and the omnipresent risk premium attached to the Western-China relationship.
While most traders will concede that March is still a close call, with some risk of a 50bp hike if this week's CPI report and other data are sufficiently strong. But interestingly, the drop in stocks last week and the volatility at banks may be doing the heavy lifting for the Fed on its own
Cross assets
Oil
Oil markets are torn between factually robust data from the East and an expected run of soft data from the West, where hawkish Fed rhetoric has revived recession fears. Despite bullish prepositioning ahead of the China data dump, with CPI in the market line of sight, the perceived Fed response to high inflation could limit gains unless there is a downside surprise in print.
Gold
Gold has again proven to be a viable all-weather investment choice for hedgers and speculators. Expect gold to march to the beat of its flight to safety drummer this week.
Forex
Hawkish FED Forex bets were pared post-NFP, and a "safe-haven" demand for JPY and CHF during peak "vol of vol" panic mode likely exacerbated Friday's mid-day (NY) peak dollar sell-off.
The ongoing increase in rate volatility means that FOREX markets – like other risky assets – will remain highly sensitive to the upcoming US data flow.
Week ahead
Tuesday's CPI release is the big macro event next week, but we also get a surfeit of hard and soft data points that should help to clarify the picture of how the US economy is holding up in real time, including:
Hard data: PPI, retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts
Soft data (surveys): Philly Fed, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey, Empire State Index, NFIB, and the NAHB.
Elsewhere, the focus will be on the ECB decision on Thursday and economic activity data in China. Notable earnings releases include Adobe, FedEx and Dollar General in the US and Porsche, BMW and Inditex in Europe.
