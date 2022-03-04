Market movers today

The single most important key driver for markets is still the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So far, the cease-fire negotiations have been unsuccessful and the West considers even tougher sanctions on Russia. A lot of focus on the Russian attack on the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe in Zaporizhia (more below).

Besides that the US jobs report for February is due out. It is not as important as US CPI next week but a sharp drop in the unemployment rate (and strong employment growth) means that the Federal Reserve find themselves in a very tricky situation amid elevated geopolitical risk.

The Fed's blackout period begins tomorrow. Powell said he supported a 25bp rate hike in March, but is open to a larger rate hike at a later stage, as inflation is already very high, labour demand is strong and commodity prices are rising.

The 60 second overview

Risk-off move in Asia: Stocks and bond yields are lower and the USD and CHF stronger in Asian trading on continued concerns over the development in the war in Ukraine.

Russia/Ukraine war: A fire broke out in a training building at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, see Reuters. US President Biden and Ukranian President Zelensky urged Russia to cease its' military activities in the area. The International Atomic Energy Agency said there were no signs of elevated radiation or that 'essential equipment' had been affected and US Energy Secretary Granholm said that the reactors were "protected by robust containment structures" and safely shut down. Ukraine's state emergency service stated this morning that the fire had been put out. Nevertheless, it is clearly stoking fears over a possible nuclear accident and the risk of the war spiralling out of control.

The Fed signals 25bp lift-off but possible 50bp hikes later: Fed chairman repeated yesterday that while supporting a 25bp move this month bigger moves could be necessary later if inflation does not come down as projected. He also warned the latest rise in oil prices posed a risk that inflation expectations could rise further from already high levels. On another note Powell also said that the Ukraine war could have the effect of accelerating China's move to develop alternatives to the current dollar-dominated international payments structure.

Oil prices remain high and volatile: The lack of de-escalation this week and lack of clarity over wider scope of current and potential new sanctions have led the market to shun Russian oil. It has become increasingly difficult for Russia to sell its oil even at big discounts as the market self-sanctions and because tankers are unwilling to go partly also for security reasons. Consequently, market is bidding for oil elsewhere. Russia exports 5 million barrels of oil per day corresponding to around 5% of global oil demand. At the same time OPEC countries have not come to the rescue despite pressure to do more to fill the gap and use more of the spare capacity. Saudi Arabia has the largest spare capacity but relations with the US has been strained in recent years.

The sharp rise in oil prices and other commodities will keep global inflation rates elevated for a longer time providing a strong headwind for global private consumption as it erodes purchasing power. It also raises the risk of second-round effects on inflation via higher wage growth.

Equities: Equities lower yesterday led by Europe. Cyclicals, growth and small cap stocks the main underperformers while the group of defensives actually rose in US. VIX a tad lower to just north of 30 despite the negative development in cash equities. In US Dow -0.3%, S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -1.6% and Russell 2000 -1.3%. Uncertainty getting a new push higher this morning after fears of damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, (Europe's largest) and hence Asian markets are painted in red this morning. In that light no surprise to see European futures down 1-2% this morning while US futures down in the ballpark of 1%.

FI: US Treasury yields declined modestly yesterday as the surge in the energy prices took a modest break, but we are still at a very elevated level, which we have not seen since 2011, and the risk is that the energy prices continue to rise ahead of the ECB meeting next week. We still believe that ECB will signal an end to QE at the meeting next week as discussed in our preview published yesterday.

FX: EUR/USD fell further yesterday and is trading close to 1.10 at the time of writing. EUR is weakening amid higher commodity prices, elevated geopolitical risk and sour risk sentiment. Oil prices were reaching USD120/barrel yesterday but eased during the day and is now trading around 112. EUR/GBP is now trading below 0.83 and EUR/CHF is below 1.02. EUR/SEK is once again trading around 10.80, as SEK remains highly susceptible to risk sentiment. EUR/NOK remains below 9.86.

Credit: The mood in the credit market was mixed during the day yesterday, but ended the day in negative territory. In the secondary markets iTraxx main widened marginally by 2.1bp to 77.1bp while Xover widened 9.4bp to 373.1bp. Yesterday also offered a notable print from 'BBB' rated Boston Scientific doing a three-trance EUR benchmark deal where the 6Y trance printed at a yield of 1.44%.