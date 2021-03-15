FI research Denmark: Primer on Denmark's exit from tiered deposit system

-
Danmarks Nationalbank’s (DN) exit from its long-held two-tier deposit system on Thursday, even if marketed a technical change, raised many questions.
-
In our view, the net effect of lowering one deposit rate and raising another is at most a small cut, but more likely the money market will disregard it in the shortterm – tight and uncertain liquidity conditions keep rates elevated.
-
In the longer-term, it reduces the impact on rates from large-scale FX intervention. If the current downwards pressure on EUR/DKK continues, DN might cut rates sooner to restore a negative interest rate spread to ECB.
Denmark’s two-tier deposit system for years served as a model example of the implementation of negative policy rates. On Thursday, Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) announced an end to the two-tier deposit system from next Friday, where all deposits will face an interest rate of -0.50%.
Below we go into detail with how we expect it to affect the DKK money market in short-term and long-term and answer some of the key questions we received after the announcement.
In our view, the longer-term impact of the 10bp hike in rate of interest on certificates of deposits (CD rate) to -0.50% is more important than the short-term impact of the 50bp cut in current account rate (C/A rate) to -0.50%. It lowers volatility in short-term rates as the corridor tightens, but could also force DN to resort to a rate cut sooner to restore a negative interest rate spread to ECB amid a strong DKK. In the short-term, the repo rate anchors the money market due to tight and uncertain liquidity conditions. Liquidity conditions are not affected by the technical change and DN kept the repo rate unchanged at -0.35%.
