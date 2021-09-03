S&P 500 got ahead of itself early in the session, and corrected somewhat. Credit markets though didn‘t paint a picture of caution – it‘s risk on there. VIX didn‘t make much progress rising or falling, but today‘s NFPs day would bring a more eventful trajectory. I‘m not looking for any meaningful derailment of the reflation trades – yesterday‘s outperformance of value vs. tech, was encouraging just as much as CRB getting back within spitting distance of prior highs.
The market sentiment appears to be up, and yesterday‘s moves telegraph no disappointment expected, just as I tweeted prior to the data release. The real economy recovery still has reasonable traction, and while slowing down, the financial stress is abating – and the steady return of risk appetite in smallcaps, emerging markets, oil or copper, highlight that just as much as the dollar getting under pressure again.
But the figure came at 235k vs. 720k expectated – that‘s a serious undershoot. Off the bat, gold and silver would benefit tremendously, while the dollar not so much. Let‘s see how well the corresponding rise in Treasury yields would help to underpin the world reserve currency and value stocks…
In short, forget about tapering into a weakening economy that doesn‘t see labor participation or hours worked rising. The Fed won‘t take that gamble soon, and we know what that means for real assets (and stocks too as inflation and yields aren‘t yet breaking the bull) – fresh money finding its way into financial markets, lifting prices. Time to reap the rewards as I did overnight in the oil arena, or keep doing in both Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
Yesterday brought higher prices and tight range in S&P 500 while Nasdaq declined on the risk-on moves returning to the stock and bond markets.
Credit markets
Credit markets strongly turned up. And the HYG-LQD-TLT dynamics is conducive to further gains in value stocks especially. Simply put, the quality instruments upturn has been encouraging.
Gold, silver and miners
Precious metals are approaching decision time, and I‘ve been for many days looking for an upside surprise – the bulls are likely to attend to it really soon.
Crude oil
Crude oil bulls took the opportunity, and ran with it – the oil sector reasonably confirms the upswing.
Copper
CRB Index continues its strong recovery, and copper won‘t remain below the 50-day moving average for too long – look for the red metal to shake off the August blues.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Cryptos are springing higher again, and Bitcoin is joining in while I look for Ethereum to lead.
Summary
Even though NFPs disappointed, risk-on trades should welcome the Fed‘s inability to taper, which would help Treasury yields rise. Precious metals, cryptos and real assets will likely be today‘s clear winners while stocks consolidate. As I wrote yesterday, no fresh Fed speculations were invited by today‘s data.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from post-NFP highs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highest in five weeks. US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 235K in August, far worse than expected, sending the dollar down. Several silver linings prevented a worse downfall. The US ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 61.7.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 after downbeat US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850 after weak US Nonfarm Payrolls sent the dollar down. The US economy gained only 235K jobs in August. Earlier, concerns about new UK taxes limited sterling gains.
XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops, $1,832-34 holds the key for bulls
Gold caught some fresh bids during the early North American session and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region in reaction to disappointing headline NFP print.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): Wake Up Wall Street as jobs report dumps
We have a good news, bad news employment report. The market will likely take it as good news though as bad news means more stimulus for longer. The bad news then was the US created fewer jobs than expected with Nonfarm Payrolls coming in well below expectations. Is the economy slowing then?