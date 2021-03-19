-
Inflation concerns still rule the roost over market sentiment.
-
Volatility triggers include quadruple witching, next week’s Fed speak.
-
Brent futures set for longest losing streak in 12 months.
Asian stocks are in the red after US benchmark indices pulled back from record highs on Thursday, with stocks on the Nasdaq unable to hang on to their year-to-date gains. 10-year Treasury yields have posted a new high not seen since January 2020, much to the chagrin of stock market bulls, while the VIX index climbed back above the 20 level.
However, with 10-year yields having eased back below the psychologicallyimportant 1.70% line at the time of writing, the futures contracts for major US benchmark indices are marginally higher suggesting that US equities might be offered some reprieve before the weekend.
No rest for the weary
Concerns over today’s quadruple witching may yet give rise to heightened volatility during Friday’s US session, but unruly bond yields are still likely to be the main culprit going forward. The slew of Fed speak in the upcoming week could also act as a volatility trigger point, especially if any of the officials offer different views from what had been conveyed by the Fed Chair himself after this week’s FOMC meeting.
Jerome Powell & Co certainly have a fine line to tread in conveying their collective policy bias moving forward, as this high-stakes game of chicken heats up between the Fed and the markets. Despite Powell’s repeated insistence ad nauseum that policymakers intend to look past the green shoots of the recovery and maintain their ultra-accommodative stance, the Fed’s credibility risks being challenged by the glowing economic prints and investors’ seemingly unrelenting expectations of faster inflation.
It remains to be seen who will ultimately blink, the Fed or the bond market. And that eventual swerve by either party is set to cause another massive reaction across global assets.
With both the FOMC and the Bank of England passing up on the chance to dampen the yield surge this week, bond traders had little qualm in continuing their challenge against the central banks. As long as Treasury yields persist higher, tech stocks will likely continue experiencing downward pressure.
Brent set for biggest weekly loss since April
Commodities are not being spared from the threat of faster inflation either, with Brent futuresplummeting almost 7% on Thursday with the global oil benchmark now hurtling towards its 50-day simple moving average. Markets are concerned that inflation rates are rising too high too fast and could in turn crimp global demand for the commodity. Brent futures are on course for a sixth consecutive day of losses, which has erased 14%of their gains so far seen in 2021.
With US stockpiles returning to December’s levels above 500 million barrels coupled with the IEA’s latest assessment regarding the still “ample” global inventories, traders had already walked back some of the gains in oil benchmarks earlier this week before being slammed by another yield surge.
Much of the optimism pertaining to the latest round of US fiscal stimulus and OPEC+ output decision had already been baked into oil prices. Hence, demand-side factors needto yield further signs of a recovery in order for Brent to reclaim the $70 handle level. Still, as the vaccine continues coursing its way throughout the world, with major European countries resuming the use of AstraZeneca’s dose, a sustained global demand recovery is expected sometime soon.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid dollar's weakness
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.