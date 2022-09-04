Weekly Forecast (September 5-9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 180.850, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 190.20.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 180.850, which will be followed by moving down to support level 177.50.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 180.850, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 193.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 180.850, which will be followed by moving down to support level 177.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 170.825.

