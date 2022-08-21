This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 185.350, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 193.000.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 185.350, which will be followed by moving down to support level 180.850 and 177.500.

Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 137,950, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 148,700.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 137,950, which will be followed by moving down to support level 131,450 – 129,975.