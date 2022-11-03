Thursday forecast (November 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 177.650, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 183.550.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 177.650, which will be followed by moving down to support level 173.350.

Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 178.550, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 188.250.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 178.550, which will be followed by moving down to support level 173.350.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 178.550, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 191.500.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 178.550, which will be followed by moving down to support level 173.350.

