US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.100.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 83.73.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 163.07.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 46 ticks Lower and trading at 4666.50.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1827.00. Gold is 38 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange which is Higher. Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major

Natural Gas Storage is out at 12 noon. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM Est. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/9/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/9/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The markets moved to the Downside Tuesday as the Dow closed 112 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Usually, we would expect that when the Fed speaks or has something to say it usually moves the markets to the Upside. This is what happened last week on FOMC Day. No such luck yesterday as the markets traded Lower. There was some talk as to whether or not Fed Chair Powell will continue on as the Federal Reserve Chair and this might have had an impact on yesterday's trading. We will see if the markets fare better today. Bear in mind that tomorrow is Veterans Day and the Bond markets are closed as well as the banks. It is a Federal Holiday.