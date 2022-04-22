US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 101.060.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Down at 102.11.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 10 ticks and trading at 139.24.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 66 ticks Lower and trading at 4374.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1945.10. Gold is 30 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:50 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:50 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:50 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/21/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/21/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower yesterday morning. The markets had other ideas as the Dow closed Lower by 368 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets were correlated to the Upside and until around 1 PM was trading in positive territory. So what happened? Around that time Fed Chair Powell spoke on the global economy and mentioned that at the next FOMC meeting he was open to the idea of a 50 basis point or a half percent rate hike. That was all it took to send the markets reeling. From that moment on the markets dropped like a rock with the Dow down 368 points, the S&P down 66 and the Nasdaq down 278. Between Powell making that statement and the Unemployment Claims Higher than expected the markets fell. Today we are light on economic news as we have Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI. Will this be enough to reverse the downward trend? Only time will tell...