US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 95.745.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 77.26.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 160.20.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Higher and trading at 4699.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1862.70. Gold is 76 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is fractionally lower at this point. Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Spanish Ibex and Paris exchanges which are Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 8 AM EST. This is Major.

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:30 AM EST. Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Evan Speaks at 2 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Daly Speaks at #;30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/17/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/17/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets decided to go Lower and the Dow dropped 211 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday the markets decided to go Lower and did with the Dow losing 211 points and the other indices losing ground as well. Such can occur in the markets and often does.