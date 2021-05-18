US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 89.770.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 66.81.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 156.18.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Higher and trading at 4171.00.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1869.00. Gold is 14 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher as is Europe at the current time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 12:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the Bonds, Crude and Gold were all pointing Higher Monday morning and that usually doesn't bode well for an upside day hence the Downside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 54 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we had three different FOMC talks done by two FOMC members and this still wasn't enough to propel the markets forward. We had good numbers in terms of Empire State Manufacturing Index as well as the NAHB Housing Market Index but still not enough to move the markets Higher. Today we have Building Permits and Housing Starts to hopefully move the markets forward but as in all things, only time will tell.