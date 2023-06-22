Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 101.585.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Down at 71.18.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 17 ticks and trading at 127.20.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Lower and trading at 4396.25.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1937.60. Gold is 73 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 9:55 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/21/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/21/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Downside and the Dow closed Lower by 102 points. The other indices traded Lower as well. Today every we track is trading Lower; therefore, we aren't dealing with a correlated market (either up or down) and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday the markets were waiting on its hands to see what Fed Chair Powell would be saying. The Fed Chair announced that the Federal Reserve isn't done raising interest rates. No sooner did he say that when the markets took a nosedive and pretty much remained in negative territory until the market close. Today we have more of the same as Fed Chair Powell will once again be testifying before a Congressional committee, this will commence at 10 AM EST. Besides Fed Chair Powell speaking we will also have economic news in terms of Unemployment Claims, Crude Oil and Nat Gas Storage.