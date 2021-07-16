US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.560.

Energies: Aug '21 Crude is Up at 71.97.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 22 ticks and trading at 163.07.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 32 ticks Higher and trading at 4360.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1823.70. Gold is 56 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges which are up at this time. Conversely all of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. No Effect, After Market.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of multi charts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 7/15/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 7/15/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Thursday morning and the markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 54 points nut the S&P and Nasdaq both lost ground as they closed Lower. All in all a Mixed or Neutral day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the Fed Chair Powell testified before a Congressional committee and claimed that the inflation spike caught everyone by surprise and whereas he feels the elevated prices will be with us for the next few months; he also believes they will subside. I am of the same opinion but for a different reason. When demand subsides and the economy normalizes prices will go down as demand declines. Understand that this spike was caused by the pandemic and now that the economy is opening up there is a flurry of pent up demand that must be satisfied. In other news Unemployment claims fell to 360,000 from last weeks high of 386,000 which is good but the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index did not expectation whereas Empire State exceeded theirs. So in essence the eco news showed Neutrality as well.