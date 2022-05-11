USDINR 77.23 ▼ 0.13%.

EUR/USD 1.0535 ▲ 0.08%.

GBP/USD 1.2327 ▲ 0.04%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.333 ▲ 0.44%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.989 ▼ 0.13%.

ADXY 103.10.

Brent Oil 104.31 ▲ 1.81%.

Gold 1,836.10 ▼ 0.27%.

NIFTY 50 16,212.65 ▼ 0.17%.

Global developments

Several Fed members spoke yesterday.

Fed member Williams said that lowering inflation was Fed's main objective and that he felt making monetary policy more restrictive would not necessarily cause a recession. Fed member Waller said that a strong US economy can take higher rates. Fed member Barkin said the Fed can decide how much more it needs to do to bring inflation to 2% once rates have been raised to a neutral level. Fed member Mester said 50bps hikes at the next two meetings made perfect sense and that rates would eventually have to rise above 2.5% to rein in inflation which is too high.

From the Fed members' comments, it is evident that the priority for the Fed clearly is taming inflation and most members seem to be in favor of reaching neutral rates at the earliest.

US April CPI data is due today. It is expected to come in at 8.1% yoy. Core CPI is expected at 6% yoy.

Price action across assets

US yields have climbed about 5bps across the curve. US equities recovered a tad after Monday's sell-off with S&P500 and Nasdaq ending 0.25% and 1% higher respectively. Asian equities are trading flat with a slight positive bias. Brent is steady at around the USD 103 per barrel mark. The Dollar too is steady against majors as well as EM currencies. Commodity currencies have recovered s bit from lows. Euro and Sterling have weakened a bit against the Dollar. 1.2250 on Sterling and 1.0480 on Euro are crucial support levels to watch.

Joe Biden says Fed targeting inflation, China tariffs could fall.

Domestic developments

USD/INR

The Rupee closed at 77.34 compared to 77.46 on Monday. It seems the RBI is intervening in the 77.45-77.50 zone. RBI is estimated to have sold USD 500-700mn around that level. 1y forward yield ended at 4.08% while 3m ATMF volatility ended at 6.62%

Bonds and rates

Bonds rallied yesterday with the yield on the 10y benchmark dropping 16bps to 7.30%. Besides lower crude and US treasury yields, the anticipation of OMOs being announced after government officials' comments that the government wanted the RBI to clamp down currently elevated yields also fuelled the rally. 5y OIS ended at 7.08%.

Equities

The Nifty ended 0.4% lower at 16240 yesterday. Metals and Oil and gas stocks were the worst performers.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.50. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–78.00 and the 6M range is 74.50–78.50.

The UK to enter recession this year, think-tank NIESR forecasts.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.26)

The Indian rupee closed at 77.34 levels compared to 77.46 on Monday. It seems the RBI is intervening in the 77.45-77.50 zone. RBI is estimated to have sold USD 500-700mn around that level. Apart from lower crude and US treasury yields, the anticipation of OMOs being announced after government officials' comments that the government wanted the RBI to clamp down currently elevated yields fuelled the bond market rally yesterday. Brent is steady at around the USD 103 per barrel mark which is expected to give comfort to the markets. The Dollar too is steady against majors as well as EM currencies. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias on the back of the recent drop in crude oil prices and eased US yield levels. Also, Interventions by RBI are expected to keep the rupee at comfortable levels. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 77.10-77.45. Focus to be on US CPI data due later today.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0540)

The shared currency continues to be unable to recover above the 1.0600 thresholds and remained trapped in the 1.0500s area. The EURUSD pair reflects the aforementioned amidst a mixed sentiment in the financial markets, portrayed by European equities rising while US stocks fluctuate. Factors like the Fed tightening monetary policy, which threatens to “miss” a soft landing and spur a recession, alongside China’s zero-tolerance coronavirus restrictions, and the Ukraine-Russia war, loom the economic outlook. In the European session, following a better than expected German ZEW, Economic sentiment in May, ECB member Joachim Nagel said that the bank should hike rates in July if incoming data suggests that inflation is too high. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0500-1.0580. The market would out for the German CPI data expected to be released today.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2332)

The GBPUSD pair is oscillating in a broad range. A tad longer consolidation after an intense sell-off is advocating inventory distribution in which the institutional investors shift their inventory to the retail participants. Earlier, the market participants were expecting that last week’s interest rate announcement by the Federal Reserve will mark a reversal in the FX domain. Risk-perceived assets will regain glory and the US dollar index will start easing after a juggernaut rally. However, the consecutive schedule of major events such as Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls and upcoming US inflation has postponed the reversal in the FX domain. On the sterling front, the British Retail Consortium has reported the Like-For-Like Retail Sales in the Asian session. The Like-For-Like Retail Sales landed at -1.7% lower than the estimates of -1.6% and the prior print of -0.4%. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2290-1.2370.

USD/JPY (Spot: 130.35)

The USDJPY pair fades bounces off the weekly low, steady around 130.30 levels. The yen pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index data, as well as mixed concerns surrounding China’s covid conditions and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The risk-barometer pair improved the previous day as the US dollar regained its mojo, after initially stepping back, on comments from Cleveland Fed President and FOMC member Loretta Mester who recalled the bears by saying that the Fed policymakers don't rule out a 75 basis points rate hike forever. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 130.00- 130.70.

German ZEW index rises surprisingly in May but fresh risks loom in China.

Economic calendar