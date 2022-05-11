USDINR 77.23 ▼ 0.13%.
EUR/USD 1.0535 ▲ 0.08%.
GBP/USD 1.2327 ▲ 0.04%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.333 ▲ 0.44%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.989 ▼ 0.13%.
ADXY 103.10.
Brent Oil 104.31 ▲ 1.81%.
Gold 1,836.10 ▼ 0.27%.
NIFTY 50 16,212.65 ▼ 0.17%.
Global developments
Several Fed members spoke yesterday.
Fed member Williams said that lowering inflation was Fed's main objective and that he felt making monetary policy more restrictive would not necessarily cause a recession. Fed member Waller said that a strong US economy can take higher rates. Fed member Barkin said the Fed can decide how much more it needs to do to bring inflation to 2% once rates have been raised to a neutral level. Fed member Mester said 50bps hikes at the next two meetings made perfect sense and that rates would eventually have to rise above 2.5% to rein in inflation which is too high.
From the Fed members' comments, it is evident that the priority for the Fed clearly is taming inflation and most members seem to be in favor of reaching neutral rates at the earliest.
US April CPI data is due today. It is expected to come in at 8.1% yoy. Core CPI is expected at 6% yoy.
Price action across assets
US yields have climbed about 5bps across the curve. US equities recovered a tad after Monday's sell-off with S&P500 and Nasdaq ending 0.25% and 1% higher respectively. Asian equities are trading flat with a slight positive bias. Brent is steady at around the USD 103 per barrel mark. The Dollar too is steady against majors as well as EM currencies. Commodity currencies have recovered s bit from lows. Euro and Sterling have weakened a bit against the Dollar. 1.2250 on Sterling and 1.0480 on Euro are crucial support levels to watch.
Joe Biden says Fed targeting inflation, China tariffs could fall.
Domestic developments
USD/INR
The Rupee closed at 77.34 compared to 77.46 on Monday. It seems the RBI is intervening in the 77.45-77.50 zone. RBI is estimated to have sold USD 500-700mn around that level. 1y forward yield ended at 4.08% while 3m ATMF volatility ended at 6.62%
Bonds and rates
Bonds rallied yesterday with the yield on the 10y benchmark dropping 16bps to 7.30%. Besides lower crude and US treasury yields, the anticipation of OMOs being announced after government officials' comments that the government wanted the RBI to clamp down currently elevated yields also fuelled the rally. 5y OIS ended at 7.08%.
Equities
The Nifty ended 0.4% lower at 16240 yesterday. Metals and Oil and gas stocks were the worst performers.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.50. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–78.00 and the 6M range is 74.50–78.50.
The UK to enter recession this year, think-tank NIESR forecasts.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 77.26)
The Indian rupee closed at 77.34 levels compared to 77.46 on Monday. It seems the RBI is intervening in the 77.45-77.50 zone. RBI is estimated to have sold USD 500-700mn around that level. Apart from lower crude and US treasury yields, the anticipation of OMOs being announced after government officials' comments that the government wanted the RBI to clamp down currently elevated yields fuelled the bond market rally yesterday. Brent is steady at around the USD 103 per barrel mark which is expected to give comfort to the markets. The Dollar too is steady against majors as well as EM currencies. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias on the back of the recent drop in crude oil prices and eased US yield levels. Also, Interventions by RBI are expected to keep the rupee at comfortable levels. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 77.10-77.45. Focus to be on US CPI data due later today.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0540)
The shared currency continues to be unable to recover above the 1.0600 thresholds and remained trapped in the 1.0500s area. The EURUSD pair reflects the aforementioned amidst a mixed sentiment in the financial markets, portrayed by European equities rising while US stocks fluctuate. Factors like the Fed tightening monetary policy, which threatens to “miss” a soft landing and spur a recession, alongside China’s zero-tolerance coronavirus restrictions, and the Ukraine-Russia war, loom the economic outlook. In the European session, following a better than expected German ZEW, Economic sentiment in May, ECB member Joachim Nagel said that the bank should hike rates in July if incoming data suggests that inflation is too high. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0500-1.0580. The market would out for the German CPI data expected to be released today.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2332)
The GBPUSD pair is oscillating in a broad range. A tad longer consolidation after an intense sell-off is advocating inventory distribution in which the institutional investors shift their inventory to the retail participants. Earlier, the market participants were expecting that last week’s interest rate announcement by the Federal Reserve will mark a reversal in the FX domain. Risk-perceived assets will regain glory and the US dollar index will start easing after a juggernaut rally. However, the consecutive schedule of major events such as Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls and upcoming US inflation has postponed the reversal in the FX domain. On the sterling front, the British Retail Consortium has reported the Like-For-Like Retail Sales in the Asian session. The Like-For-Like Retail Sales landed at -1.7% lower than the estimates of -1.6% and the prior print of -0.4%. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2290-1.2370.
USD/JPY (Spot: 130.35)
The USDJPY pair fades bounces off the weekly low, steady around 130.30 levels. The yen pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index data, as well as mixed concerns surrounding China’s covid conditions and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The risk-barometer pair improved the previous day as the US dollar regained its mojo, after initially stepping back, on comments from Cleveland Fed President and FOMC member Loretta Mester who recalled the bears by saying that the Fed policymakers don't rule out a 75 basis points rate hike forever. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 130.00- 130.70.
German ZEW index rises surprisingly in May but fresh risks loom in China.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains to test 1.0550, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields stabilize. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.2300, having stalled its rebound near 1.2350. The cable defends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA
Gold Price is meandering near three-month lows, extending its selling spiral so far this week, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains unabated. Despite the latest downtick in the dollar, the bullish momentum remains intact.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders but a further move to the downside is yet to come.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.