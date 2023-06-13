Markets
US stock markets retained positive momentum yesterday with the three main indices rising by 0.55% (Dow) to 1.5% (Nasdaq). The S&P 500 rose by almost 1%, closing above the August 2022 top. Tech bell weather Nasdaq cleared that same technical hurdle earlier this month. Stock markets embrace the Fed’s “skip” idea while data simultaneously suggest that the economy and labour market aren’t cooling as rapidly as feared. The latest NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations yesterday provided evidence for both Team Skip and Team Hike within the Fed. Inflation expectations declined at the short term horizon to their lowest level in two years (1y; 4.4% to 4.1%), while they increased slightly at the medium- (3y; 2.9% to 3%) and longer-term (5y; 2.6% to 2.7%) horizons. Labor market expectations were mixed as well with expected earnings growth declining (2.8% from 3%), and unemployment expectations and perceived job loss risk improving. Households' perceptions and expectations for credit conditions and their own financial situations all deteriorated slightly. The US Treasury started its mid-month refinancing operation with an average $40bn 3-yr Note auction (awarded almost bang in line with 1:00 PM WI, bid cover in line with previous six auctions at 2.7) and a more difficult $32bn 10-yr Note sale (stopped 1.5 bps through WI with average bid cover at 2.36). The NY Fed Survey and the auctions left no traces on yesterday’s intraday trading pattern which saw US Treasuries advance in lockstep with stocks. US yields fell slightly less than 2 bps at the front end of the curve while ending flat at the very long end. German Bunds underperformed with daily yield changes varying between -0.7 bps (2-yr) and +3.4 bps (30-yr). EUR/USD closed unchanged after testing last week’s top at EUR/USD 1.0787. EUR/GBP bounced off 0.8547 support going into this week’s key data releases to close a tad below 0.86. Labour market data came in extremely hot this morning with more wage pressure, stronger employment growth and a lower unemployment rate. Sterling rises on the figures.
US May CPI inflation is the main dish today. Consensus expects a 0.1% M/M headline increase with the Y/Y-figure declining further from 4.9% to 4.1% mainly driven by energy and base effects. These will continue to play a role in June as well. Core inflation is expected to rise by 0.4% M/M and 5.2% Y/Y (from 5.5% Y/Y). Anything bar an outsized upward surprise should seal the Fed’s skip strategy. Anything in line with or below forecasts will pull US yields and the dollar lower going into tomorrow’s meeting with some still betting on a rate hike. Nearby technical resistance levels (eg 4.64% for the 2y-yield) come into play as well. Risk sentiment should remain constructive. The US Treasury’s $18bn 30-yr bond sale is a wildcard for trading.
News and views
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) today unexpectedly cut its short-term policy interest rate. It reduced the seven day reverse repo rate from 2% to 1.9%. It was the first policy rate cut since August of last year. The rate cut is seen as an indication that the PBOC is acknowledging that the post-pandemic recovery needs additional support. China releases a series of key economic data, including retail sales, investment statistics, production data and money supply data later this week. Markets now also look out for a potential cut in the rate on the 1 year medium term Lending facility on Thursday. The yuan weakened further this morning. USD/CNY jumped to currently trade in the 7.16 area, the lowest level for the Chinese currency since end November of last year.
Data published yesterday by the Central statistics office showed that Indian inflation decelerated further in May. The headline figure dropped from 4.7% Y/Y in April to 4.25% Y/Y in May, the lowest reading since April 2021. Inflation is now firmly within the 2%-6 % target band of the Reserve Bank of India. The decline was broad-based. Food inflation, the biggest component in the index, dropped from 4.2% to 3.29%. However, also components of core inflation remained on a downward trajectory. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged at 6.5%. The RBI is expected to maintain a prolonged pause in its policy cycle. The Indian Rupee recently rebounded modestly against the dollar currently trading near USD/INR 82.45.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.2550 after UK employment data
GBP/USD extended its daily rebound beyond 1.2550 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation continued to run hot in May, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, US inflation data will be watched closely by investors.
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD extends gain toward 1.0800, around the highest levels since late May, as Euro bulls brace for the key day. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
Gold holds steady around $1,960 as traders await US CPI
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, for the first day in the previous three, and sticks to a mildly positive tone heading into the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,960 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
Polygon taps internet's value layer with 2.0 upgrade as eToro makes life-changing decision for MATIC holders
Polygon Labs, the network behind MATIC crypto, has revealed a new suite of upgrades expected to establish the "Value Layer" of the internet. According to the company, users will henceforth be able "to create, exchange, and program value."
US Inflation Preview: Why the US Dollar is more likely to fall than rise, three scenarios Premium
Nerve-wracking does not begin to describe it – the No.1 economic indicator is released only one day before the most potent market mover says its word, and volatility is set to explode.