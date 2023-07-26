The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rates by 25-basis points today; anything else would be a shocker.
The critical question that’s at the forefront of the market’s collective mind is whether this week’s Fed rate hike will indeed be the last of the cycle.
If Chair Powell leans into expectations that the FOMC is ready to pause, or at least skip a September hike, that may encourage further risk-taking across global financial markets.
However, should the Fed acquiesce to its June dot plot and swing the door wide open for yet another rate increase, such repricing should prompt an immediate but possibly limited recovery for the US dollar, while weighing on the likes of gold, stocks, and oil.
Chair Powell’s policy cues later today will also frame how markets interpret top tier US economic data, especially around jobs and inflation, in the leadup to the next FOMC meeting in September.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.1100, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is weighed down by position readjustments and weak US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes remain on the all-important Fed policy announcements and Powell's presser.
GBP/USD regains 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the European trading hours this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move Premium
The world's most powerful central bank succeeded in preventing runaway inflation, but "the last mile" of bringing price rises down to 2% is the trickiest one, with contradicting economic signs causing confusion.