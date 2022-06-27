Key Highlights

China keeps key lending rates unchanged despite US rate hike RBI committed to bringing inflation within target, MPC meeting minutes’ show US current account deficit hits record high in first quarter India aims to keep FY23 fiscal deficit at last year's level: Report Japan's inflation tops BOJ target for 2nd month in test of monetary stance Indian economy to grow by 7-7.8% in FY23 despite global headwinds: Experts Europe faces 'severe' risk of a disorderly financial market correction: Lagarde

USD/INR weekly performance & outlook

The Indian rupee weakened amid risk aversion and FII outflows. The RBI sold dollars in forwards to protect any sharp moves in the Indian rupee. This resulted in a 1-year forward yield collapsing to 2.86%, the lowest since 2011. However, the forwards recovered now with a 1y forward yield closing at 3.09%. Spot Dollar was bid up on account of strong dollar demand from custodians and oil companies, dragging the rupee to see its lifetime low of 78.39 on Wednesday. The momentum remains bearish for the Indian rupee, following FII outflows and risk-aversion sentiments globally, which is supporting the dollar broadly. Fed Chair Powell in his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee said that the US economy is strong and well-positioned to handle tighter monetary policy. The dollar is expected to remain in demand following the flight to safety in a rising interest rate scenario. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias in the week ahead on the back of broad strong dollar strength, FII outflow, and a global rate hike scenario. Meanwhile, the global recession fear has also started to give discomfort to the investors, which would further support the dollar strength going forward as the demand for safe-haven would rise.

ECB to raise deposit rate to 0.75% by year-end: Reuters poll

EUR/USD:

The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment during the week and the comments from ECB officials helped the euro outperform its rivals initially. Also, the statement by ECB President Lagarde that a recession in the eurozone was not their baseline scenario and confirmed that they intend to raise key rates by 25 bps in July also supported the shared currency. However, the lower-than-expected eurozone PMI and a strong dollar brought the EURUSD down on Thursday, which later recovered in the last trading session to close at 1.0554. The slowdown in Europe gathers pace even as the ECB prepares to lift rates in the July meeting, aiming to tame inflation under control. The disappointing PMI data from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a recession in Europe. The latest positioning shows that markets are now pricing in a total of less than 150 bps ECB rate hikes by the end of the year, compared to 170 bps earlier in the week. ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel argued on Thursday that the ECB would have to opt for large rate hikes if its policy were to fall behind the curve and added that economic costs would be much bigger in that scenario.

UK inflation rate hits a new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, likely to rise more

GBP/USD:

The GBPUSD pair has lost its traction after having advanced toward 1.2300 and retreated to the 1.2250 area. The pair's recent action suggests that investors are struggling to find a catalyst that could determine the next short-term direction. UK's inflation data came in line with expectations of 9.1%, which exerted an immediate downside reaction on the pound. Given the expectations of softer numbers from Britain, coupled with the market’s anxiety and the latest political jitters in the UK, the pair may remain pressured. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis in May. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.7% but failed to help the British pound find demand. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost two parliamentary seats after the by-elections on Friday. In the medium-term, the UK is still in danger of being the slowest-growing major advanced economy next year, with the highest inflation rate and the biggest current account deficit. The BoE is ready to act "forcefully" if it saw signs of persistent inflation pressures, suggesting it might raise interest rates by more than 25 bps despite fears of a recession. This, along with the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement, adds further pressure on GBP.

U.S. dollar slides as markets re-evaluate Fed rate path

Dollar Index:

The DXY displayed a balanced market profile during the week ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony. However, the U.S. dollar slipped on Friday and posted its first weekly decline this month to close at 103.959, as traders pared back bets on where interest rates may peak and brought forward their outlook on the timing of rate cuts to counter a possible recession. A significant factor this week has been the fall in oil and commodity prices, which has eased inflation fears and allowed equity markets to rebound. This has eroded the safe-haven bid that has been boosting the dollar against major currencies. U.S. fed funds futures on Friday priced in a 73% probability of a 75 basis-point increase at the July meeting. But for September the market has fully factored in just a 50-bps rise. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed mixed results, with sentiment worsening in June to 50, from a final reading in May of 58. But the reading on five-year inflation expectations eased to 3.1 from the preliminary 3.3% estimate in mid-June. The dollar has lost some of its shine since investors started betting the Fed could slow the rate-tightening pace following another 75 basis-point increase in July. They now see rates peaking next March at around 3.5% and falling nearly 20 bps by July 2023. The Federal Reserve's commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional" but also comes with the risk of higher unemployment, U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said.

Domestic and Global Equities:

Domestic Equities:

The domestic market managed to regain half of the points this week as a slide in benchmark commodity prices offered some respite to investors globally from broadening inflationary pressures. The domestic indices stayed volatile over the week with technology seeing some downside. The financial and Auto sector kept the market in a positive trend. Crude oil prices also declined. The Sensex closed at 52,727 points and the Nifty at 15,699. Markets are witnessing consolidation after the sharp decline and awaiting some fresh triggers. Since there are no major domestic events, global updates viz. market performance, crude movement and easing of the geopolitical situation will remain on the participants’ radar.

Global Equities:

Signs that inflation might be moderating with the growth cooling off, helped US stocks rally sharply over the holiday-shortened week. Every sector in the index recorded strong gains. Energy stocks were the notable exception, as oil continued to back off from its recent weekly highs. Shares in Europe snapped three weeks of losses as signs that the economy is slowing cast doubt on whether central banks would seek to increase interest rates aggressively. Japan’s stock markets registered gains for the week, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 2.04%. The sentiment was supported by continued expectations that the Bank of Japan would keep its monetary policy ultra-loose, despite upward trending consumer prices and the yen at fresh lows. Chinese stock markets advanced on stimulus hopes after President Xi Jinping pledged to roll out more measures to support the economy and minimize the impact of COVID-19.

Domestic and Global Bonds:

Domestic Bonds:

The domestic bond market saw some relief as the crude oil prices fell this week. Oil prices have been pulling back recently as tight supplies in the market have been overshadowed by economic growth worries as Russia ramps-up tensions with Europe and the Federal Reserve aims to slow economic activity to bring down hot inflation. Domestic bonds have maintained a semblance of stability amid the selloff in global debt, with recent auctions drawing decent demand as the central bank vowed to ensure the orderly completion of the government’s borrowing program. The India 10-year benchmark yield closed the week at 7.44%.

Global Bonds:

The US yields have dropped from more than decade highs reached before last week’s Fed meeting when the U.S. central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase Fed funds futures traders have pared back expectations on how high the Fed is likely to raise its benchmark rate as concerns about an economic downturn increase. They are now pricing for the rate to rise to 3.51% by March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4%. The next major catalyst for the market will likely be the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index next Thursday, which will be watched for further confirmation that price pressures remain heated. The US 10-year bond yield stood at 3.138% on the last trading day of the week.

Monthly FPI Net Investments:

Foreign Outflows recorded the ninth consecutive month of selling from the domestic market by foreign investors in June. The total amount of FII outflow including both equity and debt stood at Rs -43837 crore till 24th Jun 2022. Though India remains better positioned than many other EMs because of its high GDP growth, strong demand outlook, and good corporate balance sheets, experts say FPI selling and foreign outflows may still continue from India. Acuite Ratings said that what, however, is of larger concern at this stage is the high volatility in the global capital markets, triggered by a sharp tightening in the monetary policies of advanced economies. This continues to lead to high and sustained FII capital outflows, adding to the rupee depreciation pressures that have already been created by a higher trade and current account deficit. Foreign portfolio investors are likely to remain net sellers of Indian equities for the foreseeable future.

