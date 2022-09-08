EU Mid-Market Update: Markets mixed ahead of ECB rate decision, UK PM Truss speech on energy; Fed's Powell also to speak later; JPY weakness in focus overnight following Japanese authorities meeting on recent FX moves.

Notes/Observations

-Volatility is low across Europe as ECB rate decision looms at 08:15 ET. Indices opened mildly in positive territory but soon returned to flat/mixed.

-Overnight, US Pres Biden said to have delayed decision on Trump era tariffs on China; On pandemic front, China health authority told citizens to minimise travel on national holiday on Sept 10-12th; Encouraged to avoid travel out of their cities.

-Weakness in JPY was focused on as Japan MOF, BOJ and FSA announced a sudden 3-way meeting with market speculation on potential FX intervention but comments following the meeting failed to change standard rhetoric though Japan Top currency official mentioned all options, including FX intervention are on the table; USD/JPY erasing the losses slightly following the announcement and pushing back to challenge 144.0.

-Attention is heavily weighted on back half of the EU session, with UK PM Truss announced energy plan details at 06:30ET, ECB rate decision at 08:15 ET (press conference 08:45ET) and comments from US Fed’s Powell at 09:10 ET.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 outperforming at +2.3%. EU indices are flat to mixed, with bond yields mostly higher. US futures are flat. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent 0.0%, WTI +0.1%, UK Nat Gas -2.6%; Crypto: BTC +2.3%, ETH +6.8%.

Asia

-(MY) Malaysia Central Bank (BNM) raises Overnight Policy Rate by 25bps to 2.50%; as expected.

-(JP) Japan Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.7%e; GDP Annualized Q/Q: 3.5% v 2.9%e.

-(NZ) New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: -3.8% v +0.9% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: -4.9% v -3.4% prior.

-(CN) Shenzhen has temporarily reduced the entry quota for Hong Kong travelers amid COVID cases.

-(JP) Japan Aug Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.5% v 6.4% prior.

-(AU) Australia July Trade Balance (A$): 8.7B v 14.7Be.

-(CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Spokesperson: US tariffs on Chinese goods not in anyone's interest.

-(CN) China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao: China and Russia are defending international order; China firmly opposes US lawmakers' visit to Taiwan.

-(CN) China health authority tells citizens to minimize travel on national holiday on Sept 10-12th; Encourages to avoid travel out of their cities.

-(CN) China prelim Aug Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales 1.90M, +28.4% y/y - PCA.

-(CN) China Pres Xi urges China govt to boost support for smaller firms - Chinese press.

Taiwan

-(TW) Taiwan to strengthen supervision mechanism of listed cos - Taiwan press.

Europe

-(RU) Russia Media: The Yuan (CNY) is the main alternative the USD and EUR.

-DE) Germany said to subsidise basic level of power for homes, businesses - press.

-(DE) German IfW Institute updates its 2022 and 2023 outlook; Now forecasts recession in 2023.

-(RU) Russia Dep Fin Min Maksimov: Russia to return to debt market in Sept; Will test market with various volumes of OFZ sales, they will be low at first stage.

-(EU) EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy): EU may need more stimulus if downturn worsens.

Energy

-(UK) UK govt to drop fracking ban in announcement of energy plans today.

-(HU) Hungary Min: Hungary to cut gas usage in state institutions by 25%.

-(DE) German Econ Min Habeck: German govt can't subsidize the high costs caused by Russia Pres Putin forever; Will find mechanisms to bring down gas prices, will not buy it any price.

Americas

-(US) President Biden delays decision on Trump era tariffs on China, notes China's upcoming leadership Congress [starts on Oct 16th] - US financial press.

-(US) Goldman Sachs said to warn that the US housing market decline will worsen in 2023, expects home price growth to completely stall; cites memo to clients.

-(MX) Mexico budget documents forecast 2022 GDP growth at 2.4%, 2023 at 3.0%; Sees 2022 CPI at 7.7% in Dec, and 2023 at 3.2%; Sees oil exports declining in 2023.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.20% at 412.86, FTSE +0.36% at 7,263.65, DAX +0.05% at 12,922.22, CAC-40 +0.32% at 6,125.58, IBEX-35 -0.24% at 7,836.72, FTSE MIB -0.13% at 21,461.00, SMI +0.26% at 10,833.70, S&P 500 Futures -0.03%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but later lost gains to trade just barely in the green; sectors among those leading to the upside are financials and technology; lagging sectors include consumer discretionary and utilities; oil & gas subsector under pressure after Brent fell below $90/bbl; Thorma Bravo confirms to desist from making an offer for Darktrace; Spanish state to increase stake in Caixabank; DCC acquires Medi-Globe; focus on upcoming ECB meeting, Fed’s Powell speech; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Cineworld [CINE.UK] +6% (commences Chapter 11 in US), Warpaint [W7L.UK] +14% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: Associated British Foods [ABF.UK] -7.5% (trading update).

- Industrials: Melrose [MRO.UK] -3% (earnings; spin off).

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] -31% (earnings; no offer), Infineon [IFX.DE] +0.5% (TSMC sales), ATOS [ATO.FR] -12% (analyst action).

Speakers

-(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Says as I commented yesterday [asked about yen weakness]; Declines comment on timing of govt intervention in FX market.

-(US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): reiterates policy must slow economy in order to cool inflation - US financial press.

-(KR) Bank of Korea Dep Gov Lee: Recent KRW weakness fast, will take policy response if needed.

-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: No plans to resign; Case for slower rate hikes clearer as rates rise; Sharp global slowdown would make it hard for a soft landing in Australia; Additional rate hikes will be required.

-(RU) Russia Fin Min Siluanov: Reiterates stance Chinese yuan (CNY) role in Russian reserves will grow; Russian should keep reserves in gold and CNY.

-(JP) Japan Top Currency Official Kanda: Agreed at MOF, BOJ and FSA meeting to watch markets with strong sense of urgency; Will not rule out any step, ready to take action in FX market; All options on the table, including FX intervention.

Currencies/fixed income

-USDJPY in focus as 144.0 level tested which quickly dropped to 143.6 following an announcement by Japan that MOF, BOJ and FSA to conduct a 3-way meeting today. After the meeting, with no significant news or deviation from standard rhetoric, the USD/JPY erased the drop and returned to 144.0.

-Elsewhere Fx markets are muted, USD is flat and EUR/USD sits on parity ahead of major catalyst later (ECB rate decision).

-GBPUSD trades at 1.148 ahead of UK PM Truss’ announcement which is expected to outline further detail on her energy plans.

-AUD/USD trades lower following RBA Gov Lowe comments about lower rates in the future. 0.673 at the present time.

Economic data

-(UK) Aug RICS House Price Balance: 53% v 60%e.

-(SE) Sweden Aug Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: -1.0% v +1.0% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: -4.0% v -2.0% prior.

-(JP) Japan Aug Eco Watchers Current Survey: 45.5 v 43.8 prior; Outlook Survey: 49.4 v 42.8 prior.

-(FR) France Q2 Final Private Sector Payrolls Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.5%e; Total Payrolls: 0.4% v 0.4%e.

-(CH) Swiss Aug Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 2.0%e; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 2.1% v 2.2%e.

-(NO) Norway July Overall GDP M/M: +0.3% v -0.5% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: -0.3% v +0.2%e.

-(DK) Denmark July Current Account (DKK): 34.8B v 29.5B prior; Trade Balance: 1.8B v 0.9B prior.

-(FR) France July Trade Balance : -€14.5B V -€13.0BE (record high deficit).

-(HU) Hungary Aug CPI M/M: 1.8% v 1.9%e; Y/Y: 15.6% v 15.9%e.

- Core CPI Y/Y: 19.0% v 15.9%e.

-(HU) Hungary Central Bank leaves One Week Deposit Rate unchanged at 11.75%; as expected.

-(HU) Hungary July Preliminary Trade Balance: -€1.2B v -€0.4B prior.

-(ES) Spain Q2 INE House Price Index Q/Q: 1.9% v 2.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.5% prior.

-(CZ) Czech Aug Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.3%e.

-(ZA) South Africa Q3 BER Consumer Confidence: -20 v -25 prior.

-(HU) Hungary Aug YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -2.873T v -2.637T prior.

-(ZA) South Africa Q2 Current Account (ZAR): -87B v +85Be; Current Account to GDP Ratio: -1.3% v 0.8%e.

-(EU) Daily 3-month Euribor Fixing: 0.836% v 0.822% prior (fresh 10-year high).

Fixed income issuance

- None so far this morning.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 5-year, 10-year and 20-year bonds (3 tranches).

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 1-month Bills.

- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rate unchanged at 25.00%.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Aug FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: No est v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.1% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Aug CPI M/M: No est v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.2% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Aug CPI CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.7% prior.

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Aug CPI M/M: No est v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 13.1% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa July Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v -1.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v -3.5% prior.

- 08:00 BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to hike Key Rates by 50bps. Expected to raise Main 7-day Refinancing Rate by 50bps to 1.00%. Expected to raise Marginal Lending Facility by 50bps to 1.25%. Expected to raise Deposit Facility Rate by 50bps to 0.50%.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: No est v 232K prior; Continuing Claims: No est v 1.438M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:45 (EU) ECB Chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Sept 2nd: No est v $566.8B prior.

- 09:10 (US) Fed's Powell.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-week and 8-week Bills.

- 12:00 (US) Fed's Evans.

- 14:20 (US) Fed's Kashkari.

- 15:00 (US) July Consumer Credit: No est v $40.1B prior.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Aug ANZ Truckometer Heavy M/M: No est v -0.1% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Aug Total Card Spending M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v -0.2% prior.

- 19:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Reference Rate by 50bps to 7.00%.

- 19:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Aug M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 3.4% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 3.0% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines July Trade Balance: No est v -$5.8B prior; Exports Y/Y: No est v 1.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: No est v 26.0% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Aug CPI M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.7% prior; PPI Y/Y: No est v 4.2% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.