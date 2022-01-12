The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 73.78 levels and traded in the range of 73.78-74.04 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 73.91 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 73.9968. The USDINR pair rose today as some banks purchased US dollars on the behalf of oil importers, noting elevated crude oil prices. Brent crude oil prices rose, aided by tight supply and expectation that surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the new Omicron variant will not derail the demand recovery seen globally.
The US dollar fell globally after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signaled that while the Federal Reserve will be normalizing policy, it has not made a decision on reducing its nearly $9 trln balance sheet, supporting sentiment for the domestic currency. A sharp rise in domestic and Asian equity indices also supported the Indian rupee.
Investors now await the release of the US CPI Inflation data for December, due later today for further cues on the Fed's pace of monetary policy normalization. China’s consumer and factory-gate inflation cooled in December as the government intervened to retain materials prices. Data released showed that the CPI grew 1.5% y-o-y, lower than the 1.8% growth predicted in forecasts and November’s 2.3% growth. India’s CPI inflation rose to 5.59% in the month of December. The CPI inflation for the month of November was 4.91%. India’s factory output witnessed a growth of 1.4% in November, the data released by the MoSPI showed.
