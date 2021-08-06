Concerns over Chinese regulatory worries faded this week, but expectations of a deeper correction in stocks are still hanging heavy over market participants as we head into the summer. Fed’s Vice Chair Clarida influenced markets this week as he took a hawkish stance in his first post-FOMC comments. So, if we see a more hawkish perspective emerge from Fed speakers moving towards the Jackson Hole Symposium, then expect gold to buck its seasonal uptrend for August and register losses.
Other key events from the past week
USD: Fed Vice Chair, Aug 03: Fed’s Clarida raised concerns over rising inflation and took a more hawkish position in his first post-FOMC remarks this week. Clarida is willing to raise rates as soon as 2022 if the right conditions are met.
AUD: RBA meeting, Aug 02: The RBA took a more hawkish response than markets were expecting by focusing on the hopes that the nation will be able to weather the expected GDP drop in Q3. However, a strong New Zealand jobs print kept the AUDNZD sell bias alive.
GBP: BoE rate decision, Aug 05: The Bank of England failed yet again to deliver a hawkish message. The new MPC member set now has a clear dovish leaning and the asset purchase vote split was 7-1 rather than the expected 6-2.
Key events for the coming week
USD: Peak inflation, Aug 12: If the market senses that peak inflation has passed, then the USD should weaken out of Wednesday’s CPI print. Remember, the core reading is the one the Fed is looking at carefully.
Seasonal trades: Find a trade, August 09: August tends to be a weak month for the FTSE 100 with April being its strongest. However, will the 7500 region still be reached this year? Check out the UK FTSE 100 pattern for August here.
Oil: OPEC+ meetings, Aug 13: The key question for OPEC+ is whether they will maintain their plan to curb production cuts next year. If they speed up the timeframe for those cuts expect that to weigh on oil prices next week.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.