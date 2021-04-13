Fed's Bullard says 75% vaccinations would allow for taper debate [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- Chinese exports rise at robust pace in March (5:08).
- Yellen to refrain from naming China a currency manipulator (6:32).
- Fed's Bullard says 75% vaccinations would allow for taper debate (7:33).
- COVID jabs to go offer to under 50's in the UK (13:08).
- Main calendar events today including GE ZEW & US CPI (13:34).
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.