Global development

Fed member Lael Brainard who is generally thought to have a dovish predisposition said the Fed could start reducing its balance sheet at a rapid pace from May itself and that rate hikes could come at a more aggressive pace than the typical 25bps increments. She said curbing inflation is paramount. The focus will be on the FOMC itself. Most of the Fed members have spoken post the last policy and all of them, including the more dovish ones, have voiced their support for more aggressive tightening. The US could ban investments in Russia and the European Union could ban coal imports from Russia, as fresh sanctions are being considered in retaliation to war atrocities committed by Russia.

Price action across assets

US yields have risen 15-20bps across the curve on Brainard's comments. US 10y yield at 2.60% is the highest since 2019. Brent has eased a bit. The Dollar is stronger across the board. Euro has broken through the 1.09 mark. The Yen, which is most sensitive to US nominal yields has risen to 124. The S&P500 ended 1.3% lower yesterday. Asian equities are trading with cuts of about 1-1.5%.

"China's services sector activity squeezed by Omicron surge - Caixin PMI."

Domestic development

The Government is said to be considering going ahead with the LIC IPO before 12th May. The government may look to sell up to a 6.5% stake depending on investor interest. The limit for FPIs would ~Rs 12000crs (USD 1.6bn)

USD/INR

The Rupee strengthened through the session yesterday to end at 75.34. Overseas bond issuance related to Dollar selling has been heard going through. 1y forward yield ended 7bps higher at 3.9%. 3m ATMF implied volatility ended 12bps lower at 5.53%. The rupee is likely to open around 75.50 and trade in a 75.40-75.75 range with a weakening bias.

Bonds and rates

The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.90%. The bond market is awaiting the RBI monetary policy for cues about how the RBI intends to support the government's borrowing program. The HTM category limit exemption for banks that had been extended during the peak of COVID is due to be rolled back from this quarter onwards. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 5.54% and 6.05% respectively. Bonds could see a further sell-off today on the spike in US yields.

Equities

The Nifty paused for a breather after what has been a tremendous rally over the last few sessions. Nifty saw a late sell-off to end 0.5% lower at 17957. After the phenomenal rally yesterday, HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank saw some profit-taking. SGX is indicating an open around 17800 for the Nifty.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.10. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

"U.S. services sector regains momentum; inflation clouds outlook."

FX outlook of the day

"Asian stocks skid, bond yields up after hawkish Fed comments."

Chart of the day

The USDINR NSE April futures opened at 75.60 today. The USDINR spot in the OTC market is expected to open at 75.50 levels. Immediate resistance to be around 76.73 which is also the upper Bollinger band level. On the flip side, the immediate support will be at 75.22 which is also the super trend level.

Macro monitor

Market at glance