Global developments
The solid jobs report-driven surge in US yields continued. US real yields are higher across the curve. US 2y real yield which was -2.65% until just a few sessions ago is now -2.33%. The upward move in US real rates has caused the Dollar to strengthen across the board. Commodities began the week on a weak note on higher US real rates and Dollar strength. Base metals, crude, precious metals all slid lower. Demand from China too is likely to cool off given the surge in cases there which has resulted in fresh restrictions being imposed. This too is weighing on commodities.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty gave up gains during the session to end just 0.1% higher yesterday at 16258. Dow ended 0.3% lower while S&P500 ended the session flat yesterday. Asian equities are trading mixed.
Bonds
Rates cooled off a couple of basis points after Friday's post-policy sell-off. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 4.77% and 5.28% respectively. The Yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.22%. Bonds are likely to trade flat today. The next trigger for bond markets would be the July CPI data due on Thursday.
USD/INR
The rupee was extremely range-bound through the session yesterday but weakened in the New York session offshore. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. Forward yields inched higher yesterday as cash Tom points spiked to 0.75p (3.68%). 1y forward yield spiked to 4.38%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near four-month lows around 1.1730 ahead of German data
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows near 1.1730, as the US dollar clings onto the recent upside amid mixed market mood and a retreat in the Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback. German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3800 amid renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
The selling pressure around GBP/USD remains unabated, as the bears seek a test of the 1.3800 level amid resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The dollar's price action and Brexit updates will continue to influence the pair amid a data-light calendar.
XAU/USD remains sideways below $1,740
Gold prices swing in a very narrow trading range between $1,730 and $1,735 on Tuesday. Prices continue to grind lower but manage to recover from the extremely low levels.
Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split
Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.
Is the reflation trade coming to an end? Analyzing inter-market correlations
Prospects of a strong global economic recovery on the back of drugmakers’ success to produce effective vaccines against the coronavirus triggered the so-called “reflation trade” in late 2020. USD is likely to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals if reflation trade loses interest.