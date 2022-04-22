USDINR: 76.48 ▲ 0.44%.

GBPUSD: 1.2874 ▼ 1.19%..

EURUSD: 1.0803 ▼ 0.31%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.168 ▲ 0.34%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.938 ▲0.70%.

Sensex: 57,197.15 ▼ 1.23%.

Nifty: 17,171.95 ▼ 1.27%.

Key highlights

U.K. retail sales fell for the third time in the last four months in March as the cost-of-living crisis weighed ever more heavily on consumer confidence. Retail sales fell 1.4% from February, rather than the 0.3% drop expected, and February's data were also revised down to show a drop of 0.5%, instead of the originally reported 0.3%.

Eurozone business growth unexpectedly accelerated this month, with the bloc's dominant services sector seeing a sharp increase in activity as consumers shrugged off soaring prices, a survey showed. Manufacturers, however, struggled as supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and renewed lockdowns in China.

New Delhi is halving its fundraising goal for Life Insurance Corporation of India's IPO to $3.9 billion, having had to cut its valuation estimates after feedback from investors, a government source said. The government had initially wanted to list LIC in the last financial year that ended March 31 but had to delay the sale after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a market rout.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair opened the gap up at 76.29 levels. The pair traded within the range of 76.19-76.49 and closed the day at 76.48 levels. The USDINR pair ended higher tracking the strong dollar following the hawkish speech by Chair Powell at the IMF event and a sell-off from domestic stocks on global risk-off sentiments. Global risk aversion and strong dollar-supported dollar demand today. The dollar index climbed for the second session in a row and tested the 101.00 hurdles at the end of the week in a context dominated by renewed weakness in the risk complex, higher US yields, and increasing geopolitical tensions.

Global currency updates

The euro slides against the US dollar tracking the strong American currency and as investors are cautious after the Fed chair acknowledged that 50 basis points rate hikes will be on the table at the upcoming meetings. Due to the divergence in the policy of the US and ECB, the EURUSD pair remains in a downtrend.

The GBPUSD pair too fell down tracking strength in the dollar index after the hawkish Fed chair's comments aided by the weak UK economic data. UK has recently released Gfk Consumer Confidence report, which indicated that Consumer Confidence declined from -31 in March to -38 in April, compared to the analyst consensus of -33. While, UK Retail Sales declined by 1.4% m-o-m in March, while analysts expected that they would decrease by 0.3%.

Bond market

Bond yields have been gaining ground as investors prepare for higher interest rates. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.92% after hovering near its highest level since late 2018. The domestic bond market too felt the heat of the higher US yields as the 10-year GSec benchmark closed the day 3 bps higher at 7.168% today.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 halted a two-day winning run tracking five-week lows. Losses across sectors pulled headline indices lower, with financial, pharma, realty and metal stocks being the biggest drags. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices finishing 0.9% and 0.3% lower respectively. The Nifty 50 trades down 1.27%, and the Sensex trades down 1.23%, paring the 1% gains from the previous session. India’s benchmark indices are set to book losses across the week, dragged lower by fears of slowing global growth, rising uncertainty, and weak earnings.

Evening sunshine

Focus to be on the BoE Gov Bailey Speech and US PMI data due later today.

European stocks fell post-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech. U.S. stock futures edged lower and a selloff in government bonds stabilized, after the latest sign that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy aggressively to fight inflation. Attention will be on the US business activity data, as measured by the PMIs. Analysts expect the composite PMI to rise to 58.1 in April, up from 57.7 in March.