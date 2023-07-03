The interest rate projections (‘dots’) of the FOMC members represent a reference point that can help investors and economic agents in general in forming their own interest rate expectations This can be particularly welcome when the monetary environment is changing swiftly like has been the case over the past two years. To explore this, a comparison has been made between the federal funds rate projections of the Survey of Market Participants (SMP) and those of the FOMC members. It seems that the dots may play a role in anchoring long-term interest rate expectations. The private sector forecasts closely follow the dots for 2023 and to a lesser extent for 2024, beyond which they are essentially stable. This is important considering that it might influence the pricing of bonds. Moreover, it seems that the early phase of the tightening cycle has seen higher interest rate volatility in the Eurozone than in the US. Both observations raise the question whether the ECB should start publishing the interest rate projections of its Governing Council members.
Transparent communication has become an integral part of central bank policy. Long gone are the days without press conferences or of statements that were very hard to grasp by non-experts. On the latter point, the Federal Reserve and the ECB have stepped up their efforts to communicate in ‘plain English’, avoiding technical language to make sure that all citizens understand what the central bank is doing.
This is instrumental in anchoring inflation expectations -an important intermediate objective of monetary policy- and enhances the effectiveness of monetary transmission. The publication of economic projections is part of this communication effort, yet there are important differences between central banks. The ECB publishes staff projections about important macroeconomic variables -though not on interest rates- whereas the Federal Reserve only publishes its staff projections with a 5-year delay[1]. On the other hand, four times per year it publishes the projections of the FOMC members -a document called Summary of Economic Projections (SEP)- on GDP growth, inflation, the unemployment rate and the federal funds rate. These projections are conditional forecasts because they are based on the assumed path for monetary policy[2].
The Federal Reserve is part of a small group of central banks that releases interest rate projections. These can be particularly welcome when the environment is changing swiftly. Over the past two years this has been the case with the huge and lasting increase in inflation that has obliged central banks to act forcefully. In such a context, the publication of central bank interest rate projections, by providing a reference point, can help investors and economic agents in general, in forming their own interest rate expectations.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900 after weak US data
EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Monday. Disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI survey from the US caused the US Dollar to come under modest bearish pressure, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2700
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to a session high above 1.2720 before retreating toward 1.2700. Although the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength after weak PMI data, the cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold: XAU/USD loses momentum despite easing US Dollar demand Premium
Spot Gold recovered further on Monday after falling last week to $1,892.95 a troy ounce, its lowest since mid-March. The US Dollar found near-term demand at the weekly opening but held within familiar levels against most rivals, to turn south early in the American session.
Ethereum eyes $2,000 target as institutional investors pour capital into ETH funds
Ethereum ranks highest among altcoins in terms of institutional capital inflow, according to CoinShares’ latest report. While Bitcoin dominates the capital inflow from investors, Ethereum funds have observed a $2.7 million inflow over the past week.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.