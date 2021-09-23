The Federal Reserve statement was slightly more hawkish than expected with the Fed looking to start tapering bond purchases soon while rate projections edged higher.
Chair Powell stated that the Fed wanted to complete bond purchases around mid-2022.
The dollar reversed initial losses to post significant net gains to 1-month highs.
EUR/USD dipped below 1.1700 before edging back above this level on Thursday.
Sterling was unable to make significant headway despite firmer risk conditions with caution ahead of the Bank of England statement.
Commodity currencies pared gains after the Fed, but were underpinned by firmer risk conditions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1700 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is extending the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood on the Evergrande optimism. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints.
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.