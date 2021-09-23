The Federal Reserve statement was slightly more hawkish than expected with the Fed looking to start tapering bond purchases soon while rate projections edged higher.

Chair Powell stated that the Fed wanted to complete bond purchases around mid-2022.

The dollar reversed initial losses to post significant net gains to 1-month highs.

EUR/USD dipped below 1.1700 before edging back above this level on Thursday.

Sterling was unable to make significant headway despite firmer risk conditions with caution ahead of the Bank of England statement.

Commodity currencies pared gains after the Fed, but were underpinned by firmer risk conditions.