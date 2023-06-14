The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting has generated speculation about the central bank’s potential decisions regarding interest rates. Will it opt for a hike, a pause, or a hold? In this article, we delve into each option and provide insights into the possible outcomes and their implications.
1. Fed pause: Allowing time for economic impact
The most anticipated decision is a pause in rate hikes. The Federal Reserve is expected to take this route, providing time for the effects of previous rate adjustments to permeate the US economic system. While this decision may not elicit an immediate reaction, the Fed will need to signal future rate hikes in order to see a more hawkish market reaction. A hawkish reaction will support the USD, weaken gold, and pressure global stocks.
2. Fed hike: Factors influencing the decision
The next likely option is a 25 bps rate hike. A tight labor market, persistently high inflation exceeding the 2% target, and STIR markets indicating a 1 in 4 chance of a hike all contribute to the possibility of a surprise. However, the market reaction will largely depend on the accompanying guidance. If the Fed hikes but signals a hold for the near future, expect a dovish response. On the other hand, if it hints at a July rate hike, a hawkish reaction is likely, impacting stocks, USD, and precious metals as per above.
3. Fed hold: Unlikely but volatile
The least probable option is a hold, where the Fed indicates no further rate changes. Considering the recent turn towards hawkishness by central banks like RBA, BoC, and BoE, it becomes less likely for the Fed to declare “mission accomplished” on rate hikes. However, a hold decision carries significant volatility. If the Fed signals a hold, it could lead to a strong surge in gold prices and gold longs would likely be cheering prices higher.
Throughout these potential scenarios, gold remains a key asset to monitor. If the dot plot in the Fed’s projections suggests possible rate cuts this year, it would provide further support for gold prices. The interplay between rate expectations, economic projections, and precious metals underscores the importance of understanding the Fed’s guidance.
As the Federal Reserve prepares for its upcoming meeting, the financial world awaits its decision on rate hikes, a pause, or hold. By assessing the potential outcomes and their implications, including the impact on STIR markets and the role of precious metals like gold, we gain valuable insights into the likely impact of the Fed’s guidance. Monitoring the dot plot and economic projections will help gauge the future direction of monetary policy and its influence on various market sectors.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0800, back on the bids in the European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Fed policy decision.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2650 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.2650 despite the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar is losing ground amid jittery markets, awaiting the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.