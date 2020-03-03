- First emergency cuts since 2008 financial crisis.
- Actions follows Powell’s Friday comment to “act as appropriate to support the economy."
- Stocks rally slip, then rise, dollar falls against euro, yen.
The US central bank in a rare emergency move dropped its base rate by 0.5% in an effort to provide economic support in the face of disruptions from the Coronavirus.
The reduction which reduced the fed funds target range to between 1% to 1.25% was unanimously approved by the Fed governors and the first outside a scheduled FOMC meeting since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
“The committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy,” the bank said in an accompanying statement.
Fed double rate cut - Powell's speech live coverage
US Fed Funds Rate
Reuters
Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 11:00 am today.
Tuesday’s move comes in response to a sustained drop in equity prices over the past two weeks as markets attempt to estimate the global economic impact of the Coronavirus, which began in China and has now spread around the world.
China’s manufacturing sector suffered its worst PMI reading in a decade February as factories across the mainland were shut and workers furloughed to block the spread of the virus.
These shutdowns have rippled through the world’s manufacturing supply chains many of which start in or touch China. Manufacturing PMI in the US came in a 50.1 in February, down from January’s 50.9 reading and below the 50.5 forecast but still in expansion territory. The employment index rose to 46.9 from 46.6.
The PMI reading for the far lager services sector will be issued on Wednesday. The overall index is expected to drop to 54.9 in February from 55.5 but the employment measure is forecast to rise to 54.1 from 53.1.
The US economy has not, as yet, suffered from the shutdown in China and with many factories reopening the supply pipeline may soon refill.
Still, as the Fed demonstrated last summer, far better to be proverbially safe than sorry.
