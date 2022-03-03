Global developments
Fed Chair Powell in his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee said that he was inclined to support a 25bps hike in March policy. He also said the Fed could by 50bps in a meeting if the labor market continues to remain tight and inflation does not relent. US Feb ADP data beat expectations (475k against expected 375k). Eurozone Feb CPI rose a record 5.8% YoY against expectations of 5.6%. Moody's and Fitch have cut Russia's sovereign rating to junk. MSCI and FTSE have expelled Russia from their indices.
Price action across assets
US yields have risen about 15bps across the curve after Powell's testimony. Risk assets have pulled back after Russia said it was ready for the second round of talks. US equity indices ended with gains of about 1.8%. Crude prices however continued to run up as OPEC stuck to its gradual production increase plan, defying expectations of larger increases. Brent is now close to USD 117 per barrel. Sterling bounced back again from Thursday's low around 1.3275. Commodity currencies continue to do well. The Bank of Canada embarked on policy tightening process by hiking rates by 25bps to 0.5%. Further hikes are likely to follow.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty ended 1.1% lower yesterday at 16605. Asian indices are trading in the green with similar gains.
Bonds and rates
Gsec yields inched higher across the curve by 4-5bps on higher crude prices and a possible deferral of the LIC IPO. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.82%. Bonds are likely to remain under pressure today on higher crude prices and higher US yields. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 5.33% and 5.79% respectively. 1y t-bill cut off came in at 4.63%
USD/INR
The Rupee opened weak but was supported by Likely RBI Dollar selling initially which pushed usdinr spot lower to 75.57. However offshore-related buying caused the spot to move back up to 75.85 where the nationalized banks were again seen offering Dollars. CNH/INR at 12 is worrying as it would add to inflationary pressure. The RBI may not want the Rupee to depreciate a lot at a time when crude is at such elevated levels. The RBI apparently intervened in the futures as well. 3m ATMF implied vols are around 6.2% while 1y forward yield had ended at 4.10%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at spot levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30-40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.30 – 76.40 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
