Financials: Sept. Bonds are currently unchanged at 142’24, 10 Year Notes up 9 at 120’23 and 5 Year notes up 9 at 113’18. Yields in the cash market are as follows: 2 Year 2.97%, 5 Year 2.82%, 10 Year 2.78% and 30 Year 3.08%. The 2-10 Year yield curve remains inverted. Yesterday the FMOC raised rates 75 basis points putting Fed Funds at 1.50%. Later comments suggest that the Fed will keep raising rates until a significant break is seen in inflation data. I still have resistance for Sept. Bonds above the 143’00 level.
Grains: Dec. Corn is 12’6 higher at 615”6 and Nov. Beans 9’0 higher at 1418’0. Trends have turned up. Hot weather, drought, Russia continuing to break agreement to safely export Ukrainian grain through black Sea ports, And a 3.0% decline in crop progress all point to higher price action.
Cattle: Oct.LC closed slightly lower yesterday at 142.32. Short-term trends have turned down for basically all the issues stated above pointing to higher grain prices. Support is 140.60 and resistance 143.80.
Silver: Long-term trend remains down Sept. Silver 1.08 higher at 19.67.
S&P: Sept. S&P short-term trend has turned up, long term remains down. Support is now 3870.00 and resistance 4045.00.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!