USD: Jun '23 is Down at 103.130.
Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Up at 70.31.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 126.13.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Higher and trading at 4421.25.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1963.40. Gold is 48 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Currently al of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
PPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Economic Projections is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is still Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/13/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 6/13/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The CPI numbers came out at 8:30 AM EST and the markets took off as the CPI were better than expected. The Dow closed 146 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday The CPI data came out at 8:30 AM EST and the markets took off as the data was better than expected. Today we have FOMC Day whereby the Federal Reserve decides if whether or not to hike the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) and more commonly called the overnight rate. This is the rate of interest that the Federal Reserve charges banks to borrow money from them. They of course markup that rate and that is what we as consumer pay for interest. So do I think the Fed will hike rates? To be honest, that isn't known. The Fed may elect to hike rates one more time and then pause or they may pause now. Hard to say what they'll do. Personally I would like them to pause, I know they won't cut rates now, if they did the markets would shoot up sky high. We will find out at 2 PM EST what their intent is.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0800, back on the bids in the European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Fed policy decision.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2650 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.2650 despite the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar is losing ground amid jittery markets, awaiting the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dot plot set to determine the US Dollar’s dramatic moves
Markets are always looking to the future – and the Fed's dot plot is something investors can cling to foresee its next moves. The Fed’s figures can be read by algorithms, triggering a response that is fast and furious.