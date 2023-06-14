Share:

USD: Jun '23 is Down at 103.130.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Up at 70.31.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 126.13.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Higher and trading at 4421.25.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1963.40. Gold is 48 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Currently al of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Economic Projections is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is still Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/13/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 6/13/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The CPI numbers came out at 8:30 AM EST and the markets took off as the CPI were better than expected. The Dow closed 146 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday The CPI data came out at 8:30 AM EST and the markets took off as the data was better than expected. Today we have FOMC Day whereby the Federal Reserve decides if whether or not to hike the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) and more commonly called the overnight rate. This is the rate of interest that the Federal Reserve charges banks to borrow money from them. They of course markup that rate and that is what we as consumer pay for interest. So do I think the Fed will hike rates? To be honest, that isn't known. The Fed may elect to hike rates one more time and then pause or they may pause now. Hard to say what they'll do. Personally I would like them to pause, I know they won't cut rates now, if they did the markets would shoot up sky high. We will find out at 2 PM EST what their intent is.