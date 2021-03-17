Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst Alistair Schultz as he shares his insights on global markets. In this video, he looks at the Fed and if the inflation wave could force the Fed into action. Economic conditions and Inflation will be faster than anticipated and Eurodollar contracts suggest 75% chance of tighter policy by Dec 2022.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Dogecoin could surge 45% if this key level holds
Dogecoin price is range-bound between a supply barrier at $0.063 and a stable support level at $0.047 for almost a month. Drawing trendlines along these barriers results in a horizontal parallel channel. The technical formation predicts a 25% move.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.