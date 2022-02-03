Fed update: Different economy, different hiking cycle – A comparison with December 2015

Key takeaways

At the recent Fed press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the current economic situation is very different from the expansion during the last hiking cycle in 2015-18.

Our interpretation is that the hiking cycle, as a result, will be different too.

In this small piece, we compare the current economic situation to December 2015 when the Fed hiked rates for the first time after the financial crisis.

Data suggest that the Fed is “behind the curve”, at least compared to the 2015-18 experience, even taking into account that the Fed was “ahead of the curve” in December 2015.

We have pencilled in a total of five rate hikes this year but risks are skewed towards more rate hikes (and even a 50bp rate hike already in March).

Nearly all inflation and labour market indicators are now better than they were in December 2015. The Fed cannot do much about the long-lasting damages to labour supply.

Core inflation is much higher than in December 2015 and survey-based inflation expectations (especially short-term) are higher too.

Total employment remains subdued but labour demand and wage growth are also higher than in December 2015. The reason is that the labour force took a hit from the pandemic, especially because some older workers retired.

Powell: "We fully appreciate that this is a different situation"

The Fed made another hawkish shift at the January meeting, which led to higher US yields and a risk sell-off, not least in stock markets. With the Fed recognising that it is time to tighten monetary policy more significantly, we now expect the Fed to deliver five rate hikes this year and start QT in June. We still believe that risks are skewed towards more tightening sooner, which we discussed in further details in Fed Research – Review: Every meeting is “live” – we now expect five hikes this year, 26 January.

In this piece, we reflect on the most important answer from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during the press conference (we have included the question and the answer in the box on page 3). Powell said that the current economic situation is very different from the economy during the latest hiking cycle in 2015-18 and our interpretation is that the hiking cycle will be different too, as a result. To illustrate what Powell meant we compare the current economic situation to the first rate hike after the financial crisis in December 2015 (see charts on pages 4-5). We acknowledge that the Fed, in hindsight, most likely tightened too early back then (for instance the Fed only hiked once in 2016 despite signalling four in December 2015), but we think it is a good starting point for discussing why the Fed will be more aggressive in this hiking cycle compared to the most recent one. And also why risks are skewed towards more than the five rate hikes we have pencilled in.

Download The Full Fed update