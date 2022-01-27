Jerome Powell didn’t really sooth investors’ nerves at yesterday’s policy statement. He said that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t refrain from back-to-back rate hikes to get the inflation situation straight. His words sent the US stocks lower, and the US dollar higher.

Today, the US will reveal its latest GDP data, and the expectation is that the US may have grown some 5.5% in the Q4. Any positive surprise could further revive the Fed hawks, while any negative surprise would barely tickle the doves, unless the numbers are real ugly, which I doubt.

In the FX, the US dollar had a strong session on the back of a decidedly hawkish Fed. Bitcoin came under selling pressure again, and appetite in US crude remained strong.

Incorporate news, Tesla announced record profits, Microsoft eked out gains despite a negative kneejerk reaction to its Q4 results & Netflix failed to attract dip-buyers.

Today, it’s Apple’s turn to confess, and any weakness could be a buy opportunity, says Morgan Stanley.