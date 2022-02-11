Inflation and central banks continue to set the tone in global financial markets. US inflation for January rose by more than consensus reaching 7.5%, which is the highest level in 40 years. The core inflation measure also surprised on the upside, reaching 6% y/y. After the inflation print, Fed governor James Bullard argued that the Fed should increase the Fed funds target range by 100bp no later than July and that it may be necessary to hold an emergency meeting to get started before. However, some of the more centrists Fed members cautioned at moving too fast through an emergency hike or a 50bp rate hike as the first move. Markets are now pricing in 6.5 rate hikes by year-end and even a 5-6bp rate hike here in February, i.e. a non-negligible probability of an emergency rate hike. In addition, the markets are very close to fully price in a 50bp rate hike by March. We expect the Fed funds target range is raised by at least 50bp in March with the possibility of an emergency meeting move in the form of a rate hike or early end to QE. We are currently reviewing our Fed call of five rate hikes (125bp) this year.
The ECB seems more split on its tightening policy. President Christine Lagarde said that she favours a gradual approach. In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, she warned ECB could harm the economy’s rebound from the pandemic if it were to rush to tighten monetary policy. Raising interest rates “would not solve any of the current problems,” she stated “On the contrary: if we acted too hastily now, the recovery of our economies could be considerably weaker and jobs would be jeopardized.” This was echoed by Banque De France governor, Francois Villeroy. In contrast, the more hawkish members of the governing council like Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot said this week that he sees the first rate hike in 2022
In contrast, Riksbank seems even more relaxed about inflation pressures and the need to tighten policies and China central bank is easing policies. At its policy meeting this week, Riksbank (as expected) revised the inflation forecast higher but stressed that there were not yet any second-round effects into core inflation. As for the repo rate path there were only minor changes made in comparison to the November meeting, lifting it slightly signaling a first full hike in H2 2024. Chinese credit growth gained speed in January following easing of monetary policy in recent months.
Next week, central bank speakers both from the US and Europe will be in focus. Furthermore, In the US, we are looking forward to retail sales on Wednesday, especially in the light of the still skewed consumption pattern and high inflation. Besides that we receive FOMC minutes, where we will look for details about quantitative tightening and the 25bp or 50bp hike question.
This week the bond market sell-off continued. The US 2 year treasury yield increased by 30 bps while the 10 year US yield breached 2%. We now expect that 10Y US Treasury yields will rise to 2.45% (from 2.25%) in the course of the next 12 months. We also raised our 12M target for 10Y German Bunds to 0.60%, 10 February. Equity markets remained relatively resilient during the week.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.