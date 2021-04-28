US nominal yields and breakevens have inched higher, heading into FOMC. The Fed is likely to keep rates, asset purchases, and the tone of the policy unchanged. However, if it acknowledges the recent strong US data or says that downside risks to the economy have receded somewhat, we may see a sharp uptick in short-term US rates and the Dollar. President Biden is also to address the joint session of Congress today. Roadmap on further fiscal measures, details, and timelines regarding the passage of the infrastructure bill will be closely followed. US equities ended the session flat. Gold and crude are trading little changed overnight.
The strength in equities is likely to continue. We may see the Nifty attempt to reclaim 15000 in this swing. We have the April F&O expiry tomorrow. 14100-14200 is an extremely crucial support zone for the Nifty.
Rates were a little changed yesterday. 3y and 5y OIS are at 4.55% and 5.10% respectively. The long tenor SDL and corporate bond supply have dried up which has resulted in spread compression.
The action at a fix is likely to be interesting today given April's exchange-traded currency derivatives expiry. We may see the fixed trade at a 2-3p discount. Month-end Exporter selling is likely to cap upside in USD/INR. Near month forward points continue to remain elevated leading to an inverted forward curve.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 75.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
