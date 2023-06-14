US inflation data gave investors a good reason to cheer up yesterday. The headline number fell more than expected to 4%, and core inflation met analysts’ expectations at 5.3%.
The expectation of a no rate hike at today’s decision jumped past 90%, while the expectation of a no rate hike in July meeting rose from below 30% to above 35%. The S&P500 extended its advance to 4375, while Nasdaq 100 rallied past the 14900 level. Small companies followed suit, with Russell 2000 jumping to the highest levels since the mini banking crisis.
The Fed’s decision for today is considered as done and dusted with a no rate hike. But the chances are that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound sufficiently hawkish to let investors know that the war is not won just yet. In the UK, yesterday’s jobs data in Britain printed blowout figures for April and May, boosting Bank of England (BoE) rate hike expectations. Markets currently price in 125bp hike this year, which will take the British policy rate to 5.75%, and there is around 20% chance for an additional 25bp by February next year.
In China, it’s a different ambiance. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered its 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 10bp to 1.9% yesterday, a week after asking the state-run banks to lower their deposit rates. These are signals that the PBoC is preparing to lower its one-year loan rate tomorrow to give a jolt to its economy that has been unable to gather a healthy growth momentum after Covid measures were relaxed by the end of last year.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0800, back on the bids in the European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Fed policy decision.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2650 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.2650 despite the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar is losing ground amid jittery markets, awaiting the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.