US inflation data gave investors a good reason to cheer up yesterday. The headline number fell more than expected to 4%, and core inflation met analysts’ expectations at 5.3%.

The expectation of a no rate hike at today’s decision jumped past 90%, while the expectation of a no rate hike in July meeting rose from below 30% to above 35%. The S&P500 extended its advance to 4375, while Nasdaq 100 rallied past the 14900 level. Small companies followed suit, with Russell 2000 jumping to the highest levels since the mini banking crisis.

The Fed’s decision for today is considered as done and dusted with a no rate hike. But the chances are that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound sufficiently hawkish to let investors know that the war is not won just yet. In the UK, yesterday’s jobs data in Britain printed blowout figures for April and May, boosting Bank of England (BoE) rate hike expectations. Markets currently price in 125bp hike this year, which will take the British policy rate to 5.75%, and there is around 20% chance for an additional 25bp by February next year.

In China, it’s a different ambiance. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered its 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 10bp to 1.9% yesterday, a week after asking the state-run banks to lower their deposit rates. These are signals that the PBoC is preparing to lower its one-year loan rate tomorrow to give a jolt to its economy that has been unable to gather a healthy growth momentum after Covid measures were relaxed by the end of last year.