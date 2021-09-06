Friday’s US jobs data was mixed. The big miss on NFP data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) should delay the QE taper, but the rising wages revived inflation worries and the idea that the Fed taper could not be delayed by too much, either.

Nasdaq eked out small gains, commodities gained.

This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce their latest monetary policy decision. There are increadingly rising hawkish expectations on the ECB front, which pressures the EURUSD higher.

On the corporate agenda, GameStop and FuelCell earnings are due this week.