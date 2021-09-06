Friday’s US jobs data was mixed. The big miss on NFP data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) should delay the QE taper, but the rising wages revived inflation worries and the idea that the Fed taper could not be delayed by too much, either.
Nasdaq eked out small gains, commodities gained.
This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce their latest monetary policy decision. There are increadingly rising hawkish expectations on the ECB front, which pressures the EURUSD higher.
On the corporate agenda, GameStop and FuelCell earnings are due this week.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive below $1,830 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous session's strong positive move to the highest level since mid-July and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Monday.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.