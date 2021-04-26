Outlook

We get durable goods today plus the Dallas Fed. Durables are expected to have bounced back big-time, +2.5% m/m from -1.2%, but keep in mind that Ifo warning that almost half of German manufacturers faced supply disruptions and outright shortages. The US is not immune to the same thing, which by definition should raise prices. Congestion at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach was 21 ships waiting to dock and unload as of last week. They account for about a third of US imports, which just rose dramatically from Asia.

Amid a slew of potentially useful data, the Fed meets this week. Having just succeeded in taming the bond market to its point of view–inflation will be transitory and short-lived–the probability of any wobbling on policy should be zero. The US also issues a boatload of new debt, which always throws up the prospect of another shortage of buyers and rise in yields as we saw in Feb.

The bigger picture is for continuation of the dollar downmove. The immediate outlook, though, is about as muddy as it gets. That’s true on both fundamentals and technicals. However, the institutional aspect–the Fed–is clear as day. We might get a rising dollar today and tomorrow, but by end of day Wednesday, the Fed statement “should” be the start of a new slide.

Unless the fierce outbreak in India generates risk aversion. See the Covid update above.

Tidbit: Yesterday was ANZAC day and markets are closed today. We should celebrate Anzac day in the US, too, if the now disappearing US Pacific theater soldiers are to be credited. Nobody fought better than the Anzac troops (except maybe the Sikhs).

Tidbit: Nobody ever went broke underestimating the brainpower of the average American. A man and his three sons were indicted last week for selling more than $1 million in industrial bleach as a cure for Covid and several other things. This is on the anniversary of Trump saying on TV why don’t we drink/inject Clorox and Lysol. What a relief to be rid of him.

