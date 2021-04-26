Outlook
We get durable goods today plus the Dallas Fed. Durables are expected to have bounced back big-time, +2.5% m/m from -1.2%, but keep in mind that Ifo warning that almost half of German manufacturers faced supply disruptions and outright shortages. The US is not immune to the same thing, which by definition should raise prices. Congestion at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach was 21 ships waiting to dock and unload as of last week. They account for about a third of US imports, which just rose dramatically from Asia.
Amid a slew of potentially useful data, the Fed meets this week. Having just succeeded in taming the bond market to its point of view–inflation will be transitory and short-lived–the probability of any wobbling on policy should be zero. The US also issues a boatload of new debt, which always throws up the prospect of another shortage of buyers and rise in yields as we saw in Feb.
The bigger picture is for continuation of the dollar downmove. The immediate outlook, though, is about as muddy as it gets. That’s true on both fundamentals and technicals. However, the institutional aspect–the Fed–is clear as day. We might get a rising dollar today and tomorrow, but by end of day Wednesday, the Fed statement “should” be the start of a new slide.
Unless the fierce outbreak in India generates risk aversion. See the Covid update above.
Tidbit: Yesterday was ANZAC day and markets are closed today. We should celebrate Anzac day in the US, too, if the now disappearing US Pacific theater soldiers are to be credited. Nobody fought better than the Anzac troops (except maybe the Sikhs).
Tidbit: Nobody ever went broke underestimating the brainpower of the average American. A man and his three sons were indicted last week for selling more than $1 million in industrial bleach as a cure for Covid and several other things. This is on the anniversary of Trump saying on TV why don’t we drink/inject Clorox and Lysol. What a relief to be rid of him.
This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.
To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!
This morning FX briefing is an information service, not a trading system. All trade recommendations are included in the afternoon report.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?