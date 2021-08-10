Market movers today
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the German economy is expected to show more optimism among analysts about current prospects of the German economy, while the uncertainty from COVID-19 virus mutations may temper the expectations component of the index.
Fed's Mester (voter, hawkish) speaks at 16:00 CET. Following the calls for tapering from other Fed members Bostic and Rosengren yesterday, it will be interesting to see whether Mester repeats the message today.
The House of Representatives of the US Congress may approve the USD 1 trillion infrastructure package, which would leave it to President Biden to sign it into law.
The 60 second overview
Fed: Last night Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic argued that the Fed should start tapering if we see another month or two of strong employment growth, as it would fulfill the "substantial progress" Fed goal. Bostic also argued for swift and faster tapering compared to past episodes, which should pave the way for a for a rate hike 'very late 2022". Fed's Rosengreen said yesterday in an AP interview that Fed should announce that it will start tapering at the September FOMC.
Higher yields: The Fed comments weighed on US treasuries and 10Y yield rose above 1.30 % for the first time since mid-July. In respect of the timing of the first-rate hike the market is pricing the first full hike in Q1 2023. We look for a September tapering announcement and the first-rate hike in Q4 2022.
Commodity prices under pressure: Oil prices have stabilized over night after falling more than 6% from the peak over the last two trading days. The rapid spread of the Deltas-variant is spooking traders. Especially, the resurgence of the virus and travel restrictions in China is seen as a threat to the demand outlook. The number of airline seats being offered in China dropped 32% last week as new travel bans were enacted. On top of the travel restrictions there is a growing concern that the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac are less effective against the Delta variant.
IPCC report: Yesterday, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published its sixth report on global warming. The report says that the world is likely to reach 1.5C of warming within 20 years even in a best-case scenario. The report also forecast further extreme weather events. The report will form the basis for the discussions at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November in Glasgow.
Equities: Equities saw a slow start to the week. Moves were modest, but generally in favour of yield-sensitive banks and defensives. Bond proxy sectors like utilities and real estate, as well as cyclicals sold off. Energy the big decliner though with a continued selling pressure in oil. VIX snapped its four-day strike of declines and picked up slightly. In the US, Dow -0.3%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq up 0.2% and Russell 2000 -0.6%. The mixed setting is continuing in Asia this morning, while US futures point to a small setback.
FI: Yesterday's EGB price action ended with broadly unchanged levels from Friday's close. Periphery recorded some outperformance of 2bp in the general flattening move we saw yesterday. Weidmann's comments from Welt on Sunday laying out the sequence of first ending PEPP, then APP, and then raise rates was highlighted in markets, but market did not seem to trade on it as it should be well understood already.
FX: USD and JPY gained vis-à-vis Scandies and CHF yesterday driven by higher US interest rates and falling commodity prices. EUR/USD sustained the move below 1.18 from last week and USD/JPY traded close to 110.
Credit: Sentiment was a bit downbeat yesterday in credit. iTraxx Xover widened 2bp (to 233½bp) and Main closed in 46½bp (+0.4bp). HY bonds widened 2bp and IG 1bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near four-month lows around 1.1730 ahead of German data
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows near 1.1730, as the US dollar clings onto the recent upside amid mixed market mood and a retreat in the Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback. German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3800 amid renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
The selling pressure around GBP/USD remains unabated, as the bears seek a test of the 1.3800 level amid resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The dollar's price action and Brexit updates will continue to influence the pair amid a data-light calendar.
Gold: Rebound hinges on acceptance above $1737
Gold attempts a bounce but not out of the woods yet. Gold is turning positive for the first time in four days, consolidating the previous recovery from five-month lows of $1688. The bears take a breather, allowing a tepid bounce above the $1700 mark.
Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split
Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.
Is the reflation trade coming to an end? Analyzing inter-market correlations
Prospects of a strong global economic recovery on the back of drugmakers’ success to produce effective vaccines against the coronavirus triggered the so-called “reflation trade” in late 2020. USD is likely to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals if reflation trade loses interest.