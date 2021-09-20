Risk-Off in Asia on China Evergrande, weak resources

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its gains, climbing 0.39% to close at 93.20 (92.85). US Treasury bond yields rose on Friday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Speculation that the Fed will move policy sooner than later grew following the strong US Retail Sales results last Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.36%. The Euro retreated 0.38% to 1.1725 after it broke through strong support at 1.1750 (1.1770 Friday). Sterling slid to 1.3730 (1.3795) on lower a UK Retail Sales report and an overall stronger Greenback. The Aussie tumbled to 0.7265 (0.7295) as iron-ore prices extended their decline.

Against the Yen, the Dollar lifted to 110.00 (109.75), buoyed by higher US yields. The Dollar finished stronger against all the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair closed at 6.4700 (6.4600 Friday). Against the Thai Baht, the Greenback climbed to 33.30 from 33.10. In early Asia it was risk-off at the outset as speculation grew that China’s embattled property developer Evergrande was on the brink of default. Elsewhere, the latest results from Canada’s Federal Election saw the contest too close to call. Regardless of the outcome, no Canadian candidate is expected to alter current policy. On Friday, the USD/CAD pair settled 0.37% higher to 1.2770 (1.2685).

Wall Street stocks closed lower. The DOW slid to 34,480 (34,730). The S&P 500 finished at 4,417 from 4,470 on Friday. Other global bond yields rose following the lead of their US counterparts. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate closed at -0.28% (-0.30%). The UK 10-year treasury yield was at 0.84% (0.82%). Japanese 10-year JGB bond rates were unchanged at 0.00%.

Data released on Friday saw UK August Retail Sales slump to -0.9%, underwhelming median forecasts at 0.5%. The Eurozone July Current Account Surplus eased to +EUR 21.6 billion against median forecasts at +EUR 25.9 billion. Eurozone Annual Headline and Core CPI in August matched forecasts, at 3.0% and 1.6% respectively. US Preliminary University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment rose to 71.0 from 70.3 previously, but lower than expectations at 71.9.

EUR/USD –

AUD/USD –

USD/CAD –

against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback climbed 0.37% to 1.2770 (1.2685). A close contest in the Canadian general elections did not impact the Loonie. A win by either party is not seen as a risk as economic and monetary policy will not change. Risk-off sentiment and broad-based USD strength were the dominant factors for the Loonie. GBP/USD – Sterling slid to 1.3730 from 1.3792 following a slump in UK August Retail Sales which was more than most analysts had expected. GBP/USD hit an overnight low at 1.3674 before settling a touch higher in late New York.

On the Lookout: Asian trade will be slow today due to holidays in Japan and China. Today’s economic data calendar is light. New Zealand’s August Services PSI fall to 35.6 from a previous 55.9 (ACY Finogix). There were no forecasts given. Europe kicks off with UK monthly Rightmove House Price Index for September (no f/c given, previous was -0.3%). Germany’s August PPI follows (m/m f/c 0.8% from 0.9%, y/y f/c 11.4% from 10.4% - ACY Finlogix). There are no major economic data releases from North America.

Markets are focussing on the outcome of the Fed meeting and its Press Conference (early Thursday, Sept 23 in Sydney). Speculation is growing on whether the Federal Reserve will (or will not) announce a formal reduction of its bond purchases. Other central banks with monetary policy meetings this week are the Bank of Japan (Wednesday), Swiss National Bank and Bank of England (Thursday). None of these central banks are expected to alter policy.

Trading Perspective: The Dollar maintained its overall bid against its rivals on the speculation of a Fed announcement of taper plans and a general risk-off tone. Developments on China’s property developer Evergrande will be closely monitored. In the current environment, expect the Greenback to stay bid. The potential damage to risk currencies are high, and the Australian Dollar, currency of China’s biggest trading partner risks further falls. We can expect China Inc to intervene to slow any damage to Evergrande. At the end of the day, the effects on China’s economy will be felt, and seen.

Iron ore prices have tumbled nearly 12% this month.