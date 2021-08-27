Resource FX slump; Asian, EMFX fall

Summary: Federal Reserve Presidents James Bullard (St Louis), Robert Kaplan (Dallas) and Esther George (Kansas City) said that that they would be ready to discuss about tapering sooner rather than later. The taper talk lifted the US Dollar higher against its Rivals. News of a bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul shook risk sentiment. A popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies rose 0.25% to 93.05 (92.85). Resource currencies fell hardest led by the Australian Dollar, down 0.53% to 0.7237 from 0.7277 yesterday. The USD/CAD pair soared to 1.2681 from 1.2595 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lost 0.32% to 0.6950 (0.6979). Among the majors, Sterling slid to 1.3698 from 1.3760. The Euro finished 0.15% down at 1.1755 (1.1770) in subdued trade. Against the haven sought Japanese Yen, the Dollar was little changed at 110.02 (110.00). The Dollar advanced against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. The USD/SGD pair rose 0.20% to 1.3550 from 1.3525. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled higher at 6.4845 from 6.4705 yesterday. Wall Street stocks slipped on the hawkish Fed rhetoric. The Dow settled 0.6% lower at 35,242 (35,437) while the S&P 500 lost 0.55% to 4,474 (4,497).

US Treasury bond yields were steady. The benchmark US 10-year note settled unchanged at 1.35%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was at -0.41% from -0.40% yesterday. Australia’s 10-year treasury yield lost 3 basis points to 1.18%.

Data released yesterday saw Japan’s annual Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) drop to 1.1% from 1.3%, missing estimates at 1.3%. Australia’s Q2 Private Capital Expenditure rose 4.2% beating median forecasts at 2.7% but lower than Q1’s 6.0%. Germany’s GFK Consumer Climate Index slipped to -1.2% from -0.3%, missing estimates at -0.7%. US Preliminary Q2 GDP rose to 6.6% from 6.3% but missed estimates at 6.7%. US Weekly Jobless Claims were up at 353,000 from 348,000.

AUD/USD – Resource leader the Aussie slumped 0.52% to 0.7237 from 0.7277 yesterday. The prospect of higher US rates and a souring of risk sentiment saw the Aussie Battler reverse the gains made yesterday. Overnight low traded was 0.7234.

EUR/USD – The Euro eased 0.15% to 1.1755 from 1.1770 yesterday. Trading in the shared currency was subdued. A fall in German Consumer Climate data and broad-based USD strength weighed on the Euro.

USD/CNH – Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Dollar rose 0.25% to 6.4845 (6.4705). Hawkish Fed talk saw the Greenback higher against most of the Asian and Emerging Market currencies.

USD/JPY – The Dollar was unchanged versus the Japanese currency at the end of trade in New York. Despite more the hawkish Fed comments, the Japanese Yen found some haven support on the unsettled risk sentiment.

On the Lookout: Today’s data calendar picks up. Data just released saw Japanese August annual Core CPI rose to 0.0% from 0.1%, beating estimates at -0.2%. China’s July Annual Industrial Profits YTD eased to 57.3% in July from 66.9% in June. Australia’s July Retail Sales slid to -2.7% from -1.8%, underwhelming estimates at -2.3%.

Germany releases its Import Prices for July (m/m f/c 0.8% from 1.6%, y/y f/c 13.6% from 12.9%). French Consumer Confidence for August follows (f/c 100 from 101). Canada kicks off North America with its July Final PPI report (m/m f/c 0.1% from 0.0%, y/y no forecasts, previous was 16.8%). The US releases its July Core PCE Price Index (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.4%; y/y f/c 3.6% from 3.5%). US July Goods Trade Balance (f/c deficit -USD 90.8 billion from previous -USD 92.05 billion). US July Personal Income follows (f/c 0.2% from 0.1% - ACY Finlogix), US July Personal Spending (f/c 0.3% from 1%), US University of Michigan August Final Consumer Sentiment Index (f/c 70.7 from 81.2).

Trading Perspective: Traders will have all eyes on the virtual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium which has a full day today. The highlight is a speech on the economic outlook from Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell (Sydney 12 midnight 27/28 August). After the hawkish comments from Fed regional Presidents Kaplan, Bullard and George, Powell may moderate the rhetoric. The Federal Reserve President is less worried about inflation and may instead focus on the Delta risk. Which may put off any immediate tapering plans, and weigh on the Greenback.

The benchmark US 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 1.35% despite the hawkish talk. Markets would need to see higher US yields to boost the Dollar.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Dollar bounced from this week’s low at 0.7111 has been impressive. The Battler retreated overnight on the broadly based stronger Greenback to 0.7237 from 0.7277 yesterday. Overnight high traded was at 0.7280 while the overnight low recorded was at 0.7234. Immediate support lies at 0.7230 followed by 0.7200 and 0.7170. Immediate resistance lies at 0.7280 followed by 0.7310 and 0.7340. Look for the Aussie to consolidate in the first part of the trading day between 0.7200 to 0.7270. If Powell’s remarks are hawkish, it could be good night for the Aussie. Prefer to sell rallies.

EUR/USD – Trading in the shared currency has been subdued this week. The overall weekly range for the Euro has been between 1.1700-1.1779. Overnight the Euro hit a peak at 1.1779. The low traded was at 1.1746. EUR/USD closed at 1.1755 (1.1772 yesterday). Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1780 followed by 1.1810. Immediate support lies at 1.1740, 1.1700, and 1.1670. Look for an initial trade between 1.1720-1.1780. Prefer to sell rallies.

GBP/USD – Sterling slid 0.5% to 1.3698 from 1.3760 yesterday. The British currency fell against the broadly stronger US Dollar. UK 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.60%. Sterling hit an overnight high at 1.3768 while the overnight low traded was at 1.3689. GBP/USD has immediate resistance at 1.3730 followed by 1.3760. Immediate support can be found at 1.3690 and 1.3660. Looking to sell Sterling rallies with an initial range today between 1.3660-1.3760.

USD/CAD – Against the Canadian Loonie, the US Dollar soared 0.74% to 1.2685. Weaker Oil prices and broad-based Greenback strength weighed on the Loonie. USD/CAD hit an overnight high at 1.2695. Immediate resistance for today lies at 1.2700. The next resistance can be found at 1.2740. Overnight low traded for the USD/CAD pair was at 1.2589. Immediate support for today lies at 1.2650, 1.2620 and 1.2590. Look to trade a likely range today between 1.2620-1.2720. Just trade the range shag on this one today.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

Welcome to Friday. We can expect more choppy times ahead as this debate on taper continues. The Fed will taper, it’s a matter of when. Meantime vaccine efficacy is now an issue with some cases of a double jab failing to provide protection. The Delta factor increases. FX volatility should pick up. Yipee! Have a happy Friday ahead all, happy trading.