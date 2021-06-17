The Federal Reserve surprised the markets with unexpected hawkish revision. Major US indices fell, gold tanked. In this episode, I discuss what are the best inflation and post-pandemic assets. Also, GM deserves a look as the company plans to go faster in the electric car race.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.