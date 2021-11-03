The Fed decision has come and gone and the market reaction should come as no surprise given the central bank’s communication. As widely expected, the Fed left rates on hold, while announcing the start to a taper.


 

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low

EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.

GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470

GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.

Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800

Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair

Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.

Dovish surprises force yields lower

Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.

