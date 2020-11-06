Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy

- The US central bank kept interest rates near zero and asset and loan programs intact.
- Fiscal aid for the economy needed, Fed and Washington have performed well.
- Market had little response, Fed anticipated and the election dominated news.
The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its asset purchase and loan programs at current levels as the Presidential and Congressional elections remain undecided two days after the national vote.
Chairman Jerome Powell praised the government's response to the pandemic noting, “The economic recovery has exceeded our base-line expectations.” “The fiscal response was very good and is one of the main reasons the recovery has been as good as it has.”
Mr. Powell's press conference was the main event after the two-day FOMC meeting as there was no expectation that the governors would alter policy in any way. The governors reaffirmed the fed funds target range at zero-0.25%, where it has been since March and maintained its asset purchases at $120 billion per month.
In its most recent move in September the Fed officially adopted inflation averaging as its standard for judging consumer price changes and policy.
The FOMC statement was nearly identical to the previous one. One change was in the description of financial conditions which in this month's statement were called "accommodative" and in September were said to have "improved in recent months." The characterization of the economy in the two statements was identical. “ “Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year,” a formula the Fed has used since July.
In regard to the Fed's first ever loan program Mr Powell observed, “We have had very little demand below 1 million in our loans and part of the the reason is the fee structure.”
US economy
Mr Powell said that. “The outlook for the economy remains extraordinarily uncertain.” “The recent rise in Coronavirus cases is worrisome. Will will use all tools to support the economy.”
September US data has been stronger than forecast. Retail Sales rose 1.9% in September on a 0.7% estimate and has improved an average of 1.01% per month from March through September.
Retail Sales
The Durable Goods business investment proxy, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft, doubled its September estimate at 1% and has gained 0.5% per month in the same period.
Gross Domestic Product soared at a record 33.1% (annualized) rate in the third quarter following the equally historic 31.4% decline in April, May and June. Growth was powered by strong consumer and business spending.
Business sentiment on the whole in October was much more positive than anticipated.
The ISM Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector rose to 59.3 well ahead of its 55.8 forecast and the prior month's 55.4. It was the best reading on factory sentiment since September 2018.
The index of New Orders jumped to 67.9, a new record, just two months after setting the previous high at 67.6. Analysts in the Reuters Survey had predicted a drop to 45.9 in October from 60.2.
Manufacturing New Orders Index
Sentiment in the much larger service sector fell slightly to 56.6 last month from 57.8, as did the New Orders Index to 58.8 from 61.5 but it was far stronger than the 49.4 forecast.
Initial Jobless Claims fell to 751,000 in the October 30th week and Continuing Claims were 7.285 million, both the lowest since the start of the pandemic.
Mr. Powell noted that, “Economic activity has continued to recover from the depressed second quarter level. In recent months the pace of improvement has moderated.”
Market response
Between the anticipated Fed statement, Powell's comments and the election drama, markets had little interest in the FOMC.
The dollar lost ground on Thursday falling in all six major pairs but the impetus was the election turmoil and uncertainty.
Equities enjoyed the fourth strong rally in a row with the Dow gaining 542.52 points, 1.95% TO 28,390.18. The S&P 500 added 67.01 points, 1.05% to close at 3,510.45.
Treasury rates were unchanged with the 10-year losing less than a point to 0.766%. On Wednesday as the election dilemma became clear this benchmark bond lost 11 points from 0.882% to 0.768%.
As has been true since the pandemic began in March Mr. Powell stressed three themes: Covid-19,”Getting the virus under control is critical for the economy;" Government spending support, "We will have a stronger recovery if we can get fiscal support;” and the importance of the labor market, “We will not lose sight of the millions of American who remain out of work.”
Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy
The US central bank kept interest rates near zero and asset and loan programs intact
Fiscal aid for the economy needed, Fed and Washington have performed well
Market had little response, Fed anticipated and the election dominated news
The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its asset purchase and loan programs at current levels as the Presidential and Congressional elections remains undecided two days after the national vote.
Chairman Jerome Powell praised the government's response to the pandemic noting, “The economic recovery has exceeded our base-line expectations.” “The fiscal response was very good and is one of the main reasons the recovery has been as good as it has.”
Mr. Powell's press conference was the main event after the two-day FOMC meeting as there was no expectation that the governors would alter policy in any way. The governors reaffirmed the fed funds target range at zero-0.25%, where it has been since March and maintained its asset purchases at $120 billion per month.
In its most recent move in September the Fed officially adopted inflation averaging as it standard for judging consumer price changes and the policy answer.
The FOMC statement was nearly identical to the previous one. One substantive change was in the description of financial conditions which in this month's statement were called "accommodative" and in September ere said to have "improved in recent months." The characterization of the economy in the two statements was identical. “ “Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year,” a formula the Fed has used since July.
In regard to the Fed's first ever loan program Mr Powell sobserved, “We have had very little demand below 1 million in our loan demand and part of the the reason is the fee structure.”
US economy
Mr Powell said that. “The outlook for the economy remains extraordinarily uncertain.” “The recent rise in Coronavirus cases is worrisome. Will use all tools to support the economy.”
September US data has been stronger than forecast. Retail Sales rose 1.9% in September on a 0.7% forecast and has improved an average of 1.01% per month from March through September.
The Durable Goods business investment proxy, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft, doubled its September estimate at 1% and has gained 0.5% per month in the same period.
Gross Domestic Product soared at a record 33.1% (annualized) rate in the third quarter following the equally historic 31.4% decline in April, May and June. Growth was powered by strong consumer and business spending.
Business sentiment on the whole in October was also much more positive than anticipated.
The ISM Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector rose to 59.3 well ahead of its 55.8 forecast and the prior month's 55.4. It was the best reading on factory sentiment since September 2018.
The index of New Orders jumped to 67.9, a new record, just two months after setting the previous high at 67.6. Analysts in the Reuters Survey had predicted a drop to 45.9 in October from 60.2.
Sentiment in the much larger service sector fell slightly to 56.6 last month from 57.8, as did the New Orders Index to 58.8 from 61.5 but it was far stronger than the 49.4 forecast.
Initial Jobless Claims fell to 751,000 in the October 30th week and Continuing Claims were 7.285 million, both the lowest since the start of the pandemic.
Mr. Powell noted that, “Economic activity has continued to recover from the depressed second quarter level. In recent months the pace of improvement has moderated.”
Market response
Between the anticipated Fed statement and Powell's comments and the election drama, markets had little interest in the FOMC.
The dollar lost ground on Thursday falling in all six major pairs but the impetus was the election turmoil and uncertainty.
Equities enjoyed the fourth strong rally in a row with the Dow gaining 542.52 points, 1.95% TO 28,390.18. The S&P 500 added 67.01 points, 1.05% to close at3,510.45.
Treasury rates were unchanged with the 10-year losing less than a point to 0.766%. On Wednesday as the election dilemma became clear this benchmark bond lost 11 points from 0.882% to 0.768%.
As has been true since the pandemic began in March Mr. Powell stressed three themes: Covid-19,”Getting the virus under control is critical for the economy; “Government spending support, “ We will have a stronger recovery if we can get fiscal support;” and the importance of the labor market, “We will not lose sight of the millions of American who remain out of work.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7300 on RBA monetary policy statement
AUD/USD is off the lows but the upside attempts remain capped below 0.7300 amid negative S&P 500 futures. RBA leaves doors open for more QE while dismissing the need for further rate cuts. US President Donald Trump lags in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Biden has 260+ votes.
USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month low amid US election woes
USD/JPY remains depressed near March 12 low below 104.00 after dropping the most in 10 weeks. Stimulus hopes and odds of a contested election drag DXY to one-month bottom. US NFP, election updates in the spotlight.
Gold: Trapped between daily and weekly structure
Gold prices are trapped between the daily bullish structure and the weekly bearish structure as market volatility slows down and the US election nerves settle into a foregone conclusion of a Democratic Party victory. The US dollar is on the backfoot, which plays into the hands of the bulls.
Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy
The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its asset purchase and loan programs at current levels as the Presidential and Congressional elections remain undecided two days after the national vote.
WTI: Drops further below 100/50-day EMA confluence towards $38.00
WTI extends pullback from the monthly high of $39.55. The black gold surged to the highest since October 27 the previous day, before taking a U-turn from a join of 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The falling trend line from August 26 adds to the upside barriers.