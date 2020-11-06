Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy

The US central bank kept interest rates near zero and asset and loan programs intact.

Fiscal aid for the economy needed, Fed and Washington have performed well.

Market had little response, Fed anticipated and the election dominated news.

The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its asset purchase and loan programs at current levels as the Presidential and Congressional elections remain undecided two days after the national vote.

Chairman Jerome Powell praised the government's response to the pandemic noting, “The economic recovery has exceeded our base-line expectations.” “The fiscal response was very good and is one of the main reasons the recovery has been as good as it has.”

Mr. Powell's press conference was the main event after the two-day FOMC meeting as there was no expectation that the governors would alter policy in any way. The governors reaffirmed the fed funds target range at zero-0.25%, where it has been since March and maintained its asset purchases at $120 billion per month.

In its most recent move in September the Fed officially adopted inflation averaging as its standard for judging consumer price changes and policy.

The FOMC statement was nearly identical to the previous one. One change was in the description of financial conditions which in this month's statement were called "accommodative" and in September were said to have "improved in recent months." The characterization of the economy in the two statements was identical. “ “Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year,” a formula the Fed has used since July.

In regard to the Fed's first ever loan program Mr Powell observed, “We have had very little demand below 1 million in our loans and part of the the reason is the fee structure.”

US economy

Mr Powell said that. “The outlook for the economy remains extraordinarily uncertain.” “The recent rise in Coronavirus cases is worrisome. Will will use all tools to support the economy.”

September US data has been stronger than forecast. Retail Sales rose 1.9% in September on a 0.7% estimate and has improved an average of 1.01% per month from March through September.

Retail Sales

FXStreet

The Durable Goods business investment proxy, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft, doubled its September estimate at 1% and has gained 0.5% per month in the same period.

Gross Domestic Product soared at a record 33.1% (annualized) rate in the third quarter following the equally historic 31.4% decline in April, May and June. Growth was powered by strong consumer and business spending.

Business sentiment on the whole in October was much more positive than anticipated.

The ISM Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector rose to 59.3 well ahead of its 55.8 forecast and the prior month's 55.4. It was the best reading on factory sentiment since September 2018.

The index of New Orders jumped to 67.9, a new record, just two months after setting the previous high at 67.6. Analysts in the Reuters Survey had predicted a drop to 45.9 in October from 60.2.

Manufacturing New Orders Index

FXStreet

Sentiment in the much larger service sector fell slightly to 56.6 last month from 57.8, as did the New Orders Index to 58.8 from 61.5 but it was far stronger than the 49.4 forecast.

Initial Jobless Claims fell to 751,000 in the October 30th week and Continuing Claims were 7.285 million, both the lowest since the start of the pandemic.

Mr. Powell noted that, “Economic activity has continued to recover from the depressed second quarter level. In recent months the pace of improvement has moderated.”

Market response

Between the anticipated Fed statement, Powell's comments and the election drama, markets had little interest in the FOMC.

The dollar lost ground on Thursday falling in all six major pairs but the impetus was the election turmoil and uncertainty.

Equities enjoyed the fourth strong rally in a row with the Dow gaining 542.52 points, 1.95% TO 28,390.18. The S&P 500 added 67.01 points, 1.05% to close at 3,510.45.

Treasury rates were unchanged with the 10-year losing less than a point to 0.766%. On Wednesday as the election dilemma became clear this benchmark bond lost 11 points from 0.882% to 0.768%.

As has been true since the pandemic began in March Mr. Powell stressed three themes: Covid-19,”Getting the virus under control is critical for the economy;" Government spending support, "We will have a stronger recovery if we can get fiscal support;” and the importance of the labor market, “We will not lose sight of the millions of American who remain out of work.”

