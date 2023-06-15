The Federal Reserve (Fed) refrained from raising interest rates at this week’s monetary policy meeting.
Yet the median forecast on the Fed’s dot plot suggested that there could be two more rate hikes before the end of this year.
The US 2-year yield continues pushing higher, while enthusiasm at the long end of the yield curve is lesser, as higher rates increase recession odds. The S&P500 hit a fresh high since last year but closed almost flat. The US dollar rebounded off its 100-DMA, and the EURUSD rallied above its own 100-DMA and holds ground above the 1.08 mark this morning, into the widely watched European Central Bank (ECB) decision.
The ECB is broadly expected to hike the interest rates by 25bp when it meets today, and ECB chief Lagarde will likely sound hawkish at the press conference following the decision and insist that despite the recent easing in inflationary pressures – and perhaps the deteriorating economic outlook, the ECB will continue its efforts to fight.
In China, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut its one-year MLF rate by 10bp today, as broadly expected, to give a shake to the depressed Chinese economy. The problem is, there is now a talk that China could be entering a liquidity trap, meaning a period where lower rates fail to boost appetite and don’t translate into faster growth.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with modest losses above 1.0800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading under pressure while defending 1.0800, following an early uptick to the 1.0850 region. The pair consolidates losses, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather after the Fed's hawkish pause-led upswing. All eyes remain on ECB policy announcements.
GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.2650
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2650 heading into Thursday’s London open. The pair retreated from its highest levels since late April 2022. Hawkish Fed halt and mixed UK economic data maintain downside pressure on the major.
Gold bears test $1,930 key support on hawkish Fed bets
Gold Price drops to a three-month low as market players seek solace in the Fed’s hawkish hold, as well as downbeat China data, during the bumper week. That said, the US central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0-5.25%.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
As Fed delivers a “hawkish” pause, attention turns to the ECB
Moving on from last night’s decision, attention will now shift towards today’s ECB rate decision. There appears to be little doubt that we will probably see another 25bps rate hike from the European Central Bank at today’s rate meeting.