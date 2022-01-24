Market overview

Fed set to end the inflation narrative and the end of COVID-19?

Since FX Forecast Update, 17 December, the Fed has shifted a lot further in to a mode of fighting inflation. Simultaneously, fears of COVID are rapidly receding in financial markets and markets are effectively pricing a normalisation of both monetary policy and economic conditions. Thus, the new year is starting on the back of two key themes. 1) Markets view COVID as having effectively ended with the Omicron variant, and 2) Fed has called a 'full stop' on the liquidity pumps and lean towards hiking a handful of times during 2022, including reducing the balance sheet. In effect, equity markets are being upended and many of the pandemic winners within the technology and healthcare sectors have corrected somewhat. For USD, EM and Scandies, the dominating effect has been that simultaneously, these two key themes have given rise to a, in our view, short-term rotation in to pandemic ‘loosers’, such as airlines and many others. This has naturally supported small open-economy Scandies, Emerging Markets and easing supply-chain fears also supported EUR during the first few weeks of January.

Dollar is set to remain supported by tighter Fed policy

The increasingly hawkish stance from the Fed continues to support our expectation of a stronger dollar with EUR/USD moving to 1.08 in a year from today, although the cross has predominately traded sideways over the past month. NOK has seen renewed support on notably the short-term theme of unwinding COVID fears and the equity flows supporting materials, energy and value. EUR/SEK has made a similar roundtrip, though smaller, during the first few weeks of January. EUR/GBP has been volatile but GBP has seen support. We lower our current 12M forecast on EUR/USD from 1.10 to 1.08. Thus, our revisions continue to be in favour of a stronger USD as we see policy makers as having become increasingly committed to curtail global inflation by tightening financial conditions; and further, the economic cycle is slowing. Thus, we see the surprise potential for the European economy as small. We continue to expect EUR/NOK to move higher going into 2022 on these global factors, less fiscal NOK buying and shakier risk appetite leaving NOK vulnerable to negative news. With a global growth slowdown looming and central bank divergence, we remain bearish on the SEK; forecasting 10.50 in 12M. The scope of Sterling strength has likely come to an end - and we see risks skewed to GBP weakness.

